New York Islanders left winger Anthony Duclair of Pointe-Claire, Quebec is out long term with a lower body injury. It is expected he will be out four to six weeks according to Hunter Crowther of dailyfaceoff.com.

How did Duclair get injured?

Duclair injured a lower body part on Saturday, in a 4-3 Islanders shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. He reportedly lost his balance and fell when his right foot caught a rut in the ice. Duclair then needed assistance getting off the ice. At the time of the incident, Duclair had one shot on net in 16 shifts and 15 minutes and seven seconds of action.

Duclair in 2024-25

In his first season with the Islanders, Duclair has two goals and one assist for three points in five games. He has one power play point, eight shots on goal, one blocked shot, two hits, and six giveaways.

First season with the Islanders

This is Duclair’s first season with the Islanders. He signed a four-year contract with the Islanders worth $14 million. Duclair has played with several teams in his NHL career. In addition to the Islanders, he has played one season with the New York Rangers (2014-15), three seasons with the Arizona Coyotes (2015-18), one season with the Chicago Blackhawks (2017-18), one season with the Columbus Blue Jackets (2018-19), two seasons with the Ottawa Senators (2018-20), three seasons with the Florida Panthers (2020-23), and last season with the San Jose Sharks and New York Islanders.

All-Star with the Senators

Duclair was an all-star with the Senators in 2019-20. In 66 games, he had 23 goals and 17 assists for 40 points. He was a -5 with 18 penalty minutes, five power-play goals, two shorthanded goals, two game-winning goals, 184 shots on goal, three faceoff wins, 39 blocked shots, 53 hits, 18 takeaways, and 46 giveaways. The game-winning goals came in a 4-3 Senators win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on December 14, 2019, and in a 5-4 Senators win over the Nashville Predators on December 19, 2019.