Islanders sign defenseman Tony DeAngelo

The New York Islanders have signed defenceman Tony DeAngelo of Sewell, New Jersey to a one-year deal on Friday. DeAngelo is set to make $775,000 after not playing at the National Hockey League level so far this season.

Who was DeAngelo playing for?

DeAngelo was playing for St. Petersburg SKA of Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League and was actually quite productive. He had six goals and 26 assists for 32 points in 34 games and was a +15 with 33 penalty minutes. However, DeAngelo had been benched twice by St. Petersburg SKA head coach Roman Rotenberg, and on January 14, his contract was terminated.

Fifth NHL franchise

The Islanders are the fifth team DeAngelo has played for in the National Hockey League. He has also played for the Arizona Coyotes for one season (2016-17), four seasons for the New York Rangers (2017 to 2021), two seasons for the Carolina Hurricanes (2021-22 and 2023-24), and one season with the Philadelphia Flyers (2022-23).

DeAngelo’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

DeAngelo had three goals and eight assists for 11 points in 31 games. He was a -7 with 24 penalty minutes, six power-play points, 44 shots on goal, 18 blocked shots, four hits, eight takeaways, and 14 giveaways.

Controversy

DeAngelo’s career has been filled with controversy. While with the Syracuse Crunch (minor league affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning), DeAngelo was a healthy scratch for behavioural issues and defensive lapses. He was also suspended three games for shoving a referee while with the Coyotes, benched regularly by the Rangers for his lack of “maturity” and “undisciplined” play in the eyes of Rangers head coach Dan Quinn according to the New York Post, and suspended for spearing Corey Perry of the Lightning while with the Hurricanes.

Worst team in the Metropolitan

The Islanders are last in the Metropolitan Division with 47 points despite a three game winning streak. They have a record of 20 wins. 20 regulation losses, and seven losses in extra time.