NHL News and Rumors

Islanders sign defenseman Tony DeAngelo

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_18102201_168396541_lowres-2

The New York Islanders have signed defenceman Tony DeAngelo of Sewell, New Jersey to a one-year deal on Friday. DeAngelo is set to make $775,000 after not playing at the National Hockey League level so far this season.

Who was DeAngelo playing for?

DeAngelo was playing for St. Petersburg SKA of Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League and was actually quite productive. He had six goals and 26 assists for 32 points in 34 games and was a +15 with 33 penalty minutes. However, DeAngelo had been benched twice by St. Petersburg SKA head coach Roman Rotenberg, and on January 14, his contract was terminated.

Fifth NHL franchise

The Islanders are the fifth team DeAngelo has played for in the National Hockey League. He has also played for the Arizona Coyotes for one season (2016-17), four seasons for the New York Rangers (2017 to 2021), two seasons for the Carolina Hurricanes (2021-22 and 2023-24), and one season with the Philadelphia Flyers (2022-23).

DeAngelo’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

DeAngelo had three goals and eight assists for 11 points in 31 games. He was a -7 with 24 penalty minutes, six power-play points, 44 shots on goal, 18 blocked shots, four hits, eight takeaways, and 14 giveaways.

Controversy

DeAngelo’s career has been filled with controversy. While with the Syracuse Crunch (minor league affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning), DeAngelo was a healthy scratch for behavioural issues and defensive lapses. He was also suspended three games for shoving a referee while with the Coyotes, benched regularly by the Rangers for his lack of “maturity” and “undisciplined” play in the eyes of Rangers head coach Dan Quinn according to the New York Post, and suspended for spearing Corey Perry of the Lightning while with the Hurricanes.

Worst team in the Metropolitan

The Islanders are last in the Metropolitan Division with 47 points despite a three game winning streak. They have a record of 20 wins. 20 regulation losses, and seven losses in extra time.

 

Topics  
Islanders NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18102201_168396541_lowres-2

Islanders sign defenseman Tony DeAngelo

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL All Time Goals Record
Alex Ovechkin Closes in On Wayne Gretzky’s Career Goal Record After Netting Number 875
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 24 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25242409_168396541_lowres-2
Predators deliver biggest comeback in franchise history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 22 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25212452_168396541_lowres-2
Alex Nedeljkovic records goal and assist for Penguins
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 19 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24686395_168396541_lowres-2
Canadiens left winger Emil Heineman hit by a car in Utah
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 17 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche
Kyle Connor registers his sixth career hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 16 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets
Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 16 2025
More News
Arrow to top