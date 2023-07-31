UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has been making headlines recently for his comments about Sean Strickland, a top contender in the division. Adesanya has been vocal about his desire to fight Strickland, and in a recent interview, he didn’t hold back when it came to expressing his feelings about his potential opponent.

Israel Adesanya said Wednesday that he will look to face Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in Sydney. The build up for this fight would be CHAOS 😳 (via @stylebender, 📸 @mmajunkie) pic.twitter.com/QdnSEQV9c7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 20, 2023

Adesanya’s comments

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Adesanya had some choice words for Strickland. He referred to him as a “dirty c*nt” and said that he would “beat the f*ck out of him” if they ever fought. Adesanya also criticized Strickland’s fighting style, saying that he was “boring” and that he didn’t have the skills to beat him.

Adesanya’s comments have caused a stir in the MMA community, with many fans and analysts weighing in on the situation. Some have criticized Adesanya for his language and behavior, while others have defended him, saying that he is simply trying to hype up a potential fight.

Strickland has yet to respond to Adesanya’s comments directly, but he has made it clear that he is interested in fighting the champion. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Strickland said that he was down to fight Adesanya at UFC 293, but that he wanted a higher purse for the championship fight.

Strickland also received support from former UFC middleweight champion Alex “Poatan” Pereira, who said that he believed Strickland had the best chance of beating Adesanya at middleweight. However, Adesanya himself has been critical of Strickland’s abilities, pointing to his knockout loss to Pereira as evidence that he is not a top-tier fighter.

The potential fight

Despite the trash talk, it is unclear whether Adesanya and Strickland will actually fight anytime soon. Adesanya is currently scheduled to at UFC 293 but has no opponent just yet with just five weeks before it’s fight time.

However, if the fight does happen, it could be a major event for the UFC. Adesanya is one of the most popular fighters in the sport, and Strickland has been making a name for himself with his recent performances. A fight between the two could be a major draw for fans, and it would be interesting to see how the two fighters match up against each other.