Israel Adesanya Opens as Huge Favorite Over Dricus Du Plessis in UFC Title Fight

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
4 min read
In an upcoming UFC title fight, Israel Adesanya is set to face off against Dricus Du Plessis. Adesanya, the current middleweight champion, has opened as a significant favorite over his opponent. Let’s take a closer look at this highly anticipated matchup and analyze the factors that contribute to Adesanya’s being a favorite in this matchup.

 The Background

Dricus Du Plessis earned his shot at the middleweight title after an impressive victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. This win solidified his path to face Adesanya in September. Du Plessis has shown great skill and determination in his previous fights, making him a formidable challenger for the champion.

Adesanya’s Dominance

Israel Adesanya has established himself as one of the top fighters in the entire UFC. With a record of 24 wins and only two losses, Adesanya has showcased his striking prowess and technical abilities inside the octagon. His unorthodox style and precision striking have earned him numerous accolades and a loyal fan base.

Betting Odds

According to the latest betting odds, Adesanya is a heavy favorite in this title fight. The odds reflect the perception of the betting public and the confidence they have in Adesanya’s ability to come out victorious. However, it’s important to note that odds can change leading up to the fight based on various factors such as public sentiment and betting patterns.

Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis

To gain further insight into this matchup, let’s analyze the strengths and weaknesses of both fighters. Adesanya’s striking is his biggest asset. His ability to maintain distance, land precise strikes, and evade his opponent’s attacks has been key to his success in the octagon. Additionally, Adesanya’s takedown defense has proven to be formidable, making it difficult for opponents to take him down and control the fight on the ground.

On the other hand, Du Plessis has shown versatility in his fighting style. He possesses knockout power, as shown in his knockout of Robert Whittaker, and has a well-rounded skill set that includes grappling and submissions. Du Plessis’ ability to mix up his attacks and adapt to different situations makes him a dangerous opponent for Adesanya.

The X-Factors

In any fight, there are intangible factors that can influence the outcome. One such factor is the mental game. Adesanya’s experience as a champion and his ability to handle the pressure of high-stakes fights may give him an advantage in terms of mental fortitude. However, Du Plessis has shown resilience and determination in his previous fights, indicating that he won’t be easily intimidated.

Another factor to consider is the stylistic matchup. Adesanya’s striking-heavy style may pose a challenge for Du Plessis, who will need to find a way to close the distance and neutralize Adesanya’s striking. Conversely, Du Plessis’ well-rounded skill set could potentially exploit any weaknesses in Adesanya’s game.

The upcoming title fight between Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis promises to be an exciting clash between two skilled fighters. Adesanya’s status as the favorite is a testament to his dominance in the middleweight division. However, Du Plessis should not be underestimated, as he has proven himself to be a formidable opponent.

As fight night approaches, fans and analysts alike will eagerly await the outcome of this highly anticipated matchup. Will Adesanya continue his reign as the middleweight champion, or will Du Plessis pull off an upset and claim the title? Only time will tell, but one thing is for certain, this fight has all the makings of an epic showdown when it happens and hopefully that is at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia.

MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
