The highly anticipated middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland has been confirmed for UFC 293 in Sydney. The fight is set to take place on September 24, 2023, and will be the main event of the card.

🚨 UFC 293 MAIN EVENT IS HERE Sean Strickland vs Israel Adesanya will headline #UFC293 in Sydney 🇦🇺 only a few small details left to be worked out before being announced. credit @SpinninBackfist & @JackMacCFB pic.twitter.com/zNacBwYnAA — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 6, 2023

Israel Adesanya is the current UFC middleweight champion and is widely regarded as one of the best fighters in the world. Adesanya has a record of 24-2 and has successfully defended his title on multiple occasions.

Sean Strickland, on the other hand, is a rising star in the middleweight division. Strickland has a record of 27-5 and is currently on a two-fight win streak. He has been vocal about his desire to fight Adesanya and has been campaigning for the fight for months

The middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland is expected to be a highly anticipated event. Adesanya is known for his striking skills and precision, while Strickland is known for his toughness and relentless fighting style.

The fight is expected to be a clash of styles, with Adesanya looking to keep the fight standing and Strickland looking to be the aggressor and bring the fight to Adesanya. Both fighters have expressed confidence in their abilities and have promised to put on a show for the fans.

UFC 293 Confirmed Fights

UFC 293 in Sydney is shaping up to be an exciting event, with several other high-profile fights on the card. The event will take place on September 24, 2023, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Here is the list of the fights that are currently confirmed for this PPV event.

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland – Middleweight Championship

Kai Kara-France vs Manel Kape

Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov

Viviane Araujo vs Casey O’Neill

Carlos Ulberg vs Da Un Jung

Jack Jenkins vs Chepe Mariscal

Justin Tafa vs Austen Lane

Blood Diamond vs Charlie Radtke

Shane Young vs Gabriel Miranda

Tyson Pedro vs Anton Turkalj

Jamie Mullarkey vs John Makdessi