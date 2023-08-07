UFC News and Rumors

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland: Title Fight Set for UFC 293 in Sydney

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
israel-adesanya-prefight

The highly anticipated middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland has been confirmed for UFC 293 in Sydney. The fight is set to take place on September 24, 2023, and will be the main event of the card.

Israel Adesanya is the current UFC middleweight champion and is widely regarded as one of the best fighters in the world. Adesanya has a record of 24-2 and has successfully defended his title on multiple occasions.

Sean Strickland, on the other hand, is a rising star in the middleweight division. Strickland has a record of 27-5 and is currently on a two-fight win streak. He has been vocal about his desire to fight Adesanya and has been campaigning for the fight for months

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland

The middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland is expected to be a highly anticipated event. Adesanya is known for his striking skills and precision, while Strickland is known for his toughness and relentless fighting style.

The fight is expected to be a clash of styles, with Adesanya looking to keep the fight standing and Strickland looking to be the aggressor and bring the fight to Adesanya. Both fighters have expressed confidence in their abilities and have promised to put on a show for the fans.

UFC 293 Confirmed Fights

UFC 293 in Sydney is shaping up to be an exciting event, with several other high-profile fights on the card. The event will take place on September 24, 2023, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Here is the list of the fights that are currently confirmed for this PPV event.

  • Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland – Middleweight Championship
  • Kai Kara-France vs Manel Kape
  • Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov
  • Viviane Araujo vs Casey O’Neill
  • Carlos Ulberg vs Da Un Jung
  • Jack Jenkins vs Chepe Mariscal
  • Justin Tafa vs Austen Lane
  • Blood Diamond vs Charlie Radtke
  • Shane Young vs Gabriel Miranda
  • Tyson Pedro vs Anton Turkalj
  • Jamie Mullarkey vs John Makdessi
Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
cory sandhagen

5 Biggest Winners from UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Vegas 18 DraftKings DFS Picks
Fights to Make After UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
How Conor McGregor Built A $600 Million Net Worth Despite Low UFC Career Earnings
Conor McGregor Criticizes Nate Diaz and Jake Paul In Since Deleted Tweets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  4h
UFC News and Rumors
assu almabayev
Assu Almabayev defeats Ode Osbourne in his UFC debut at UFC Nashville
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 5 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc nashville
UFC Nashville Weigh Ins: All Fighters but One Short-Notice Replacement on Weight
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 4 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc nashville
How to Watch UFC Nashville: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 4 2023
UFC News and Rumors
terrance mckinney
Terrance McKinney Steps In To Face Mike Breeden At UFC Vegas 78
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 3 2023
More News
Arrow to top