Ja Morant was caught with a handgun on Instagram in March 2023 and suspended for eight games.

Morant had to try and repair his reputation for fear of losing millions of dollars in the NBA and endorsements.

The Memphis Grizzlies’ star point guard is among the best players in the NBA.

On Sunday, May 14, 2023, just three months after being suspended for flashing a gun on Instagram, Morant was once again caught with a gun on Instagram.

This may very well cost Morant millions and millions of dollars in and out of the NBA.

Below, we take a look at Morant getting caught for a second time with a gun on Instagram and whether his NBA career is in jeopardy.

Ja Morant Caught With Gun On Instagram Again

Here is a video of Morant flashing a gun on Instagram Live for a second time.

Ja Morant was seen on live with a gun AGAIN pic.twitter.com/41iL7Hqmes — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 14, 2023

The Memphis Grizzlies put out a message on Sunday, May 14 stating Morant is suspended from all team activities pending league review.

Statement from the Memphis Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/XXLjr6QtlG — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) May 14, 2023

It is unclear what penalty Morant will face for the second video.

The video was streamed on the Instagram account of Morant’s associate, Davonte Pack.

“We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said.

The video streamed by Pack showed Morant in the passenger seat of a vehicle, briefly appearing to display a gun.

It was a very brief moment that showed Morant holding the gun.

The first video which got Morant suspended happened in March when Morant went live on his own Instagram account while holding a gun at a club in Denver.

After the first incident, Morant did an interview with ESPN taking responsibility for the video.

“I don’t condone any type of violence,” Morant told ESPN after the first gun video. “But I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a bad mistake and I can see the image that I painted over myself with my recent mistakes. But in the future, I’m going to show everybody who Ja really is, what I’m about, and change this narrative.”

Morant’s five-year, $194 million max contract is set to begin this coming season.

It could have been more if he made the All-NBA this season.

However, he was not voted onto that team, which would cost him $39 million in future earnings.

Morant has endorsement deals with Nike and Powerade.

Powerade pulled an ad featuring Morant almost immediately after the March incident.

Morant is a star point guard but he is going to cost himself millions of dollars with these two incidents.

Is Ja Morant’s NBA Career in Jeopardy?

Ja Morant has already been suspended for eight games for his first incident holding a gun on Instagram.

The NBA does not want a star player to be caught on social media with a gun as it is a terrible look for the league.

Considering this is the second time in just three months, Morant could be looking at a major penalty.

In all likelihood, he will be suspended for quite some time.

Morant is looking at losing millions of dollars in endorsement deals as no company will want to associate with him.

It is unlikely his NBA career will be over as he is one of the best players in the league but it is very possible Morant does not play next season.

Morant will lose a lot of money over these two incidents and while unlikely, it is a possibility his NBA career may be over.