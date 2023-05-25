Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has the rare distinction of winning of Super Bowl as a player and head coach. Here, explore Doug Pederson’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Doug Pederson Contract And Salary

New research from Betway reveals #Jaguars’ Doug Pederson is the most beloved coach in NFL https://t.co/3i5dghR36M — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) May 18, 2023

As the head coach of the Jaguars, Pederson earns approximately $8.5 million per year. Pederson is one of the 12 highest-paid coaches in the NFL.

Pederson was hired by Jacksonville on February 4, 2022, replacing interim head coach Darrell Bevell who took over for Urban Meyer on December 16, 2021.

Pederson took the 2021 season off after parting ways with the Philadelphia Eagles after five seasons.

Doug Pederson Net Worth

According to reports, Pederson has an estimated net worth of nearly $19 million.

Pederson’s net worth has been predominantly built as a head coach for six seasons. However, Pederson did have a 13-year NFL career as a quarterback.

Doug Pederson Head Coaching Record

In his first season as the Jaguars head coach, Pederson won the AFC South Division with a 9-8 record. In the Wild Card Round, the Jaguars were down 27–0 before rallying to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30.

Before Jacksonville, Pederson was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. In five seasons, the Eagles went 42-37 with a 4-2 postseason record.

In his second season, Pederson led the Eagles to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. With backup Nick Foles under center, the Eagles won two playoff games to reach the Super Bowl, where they defeated Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 41-33. It was the Eagles’ first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Doug Pederson Wife

Pederson married his wife, Jeannie, in 1991.

The couple has three sons: Drew, Josh, and Joel.

