Jake Paul Agrees To Tommy Fury Fight In The UK In February

Jake Paul has taken to social media to confirm that he is willing to travel to the UK to fight Tommy Fury in February. ‘The Problem Child’ was ringside on Sunday night to watch his British rival fight, and was not one bit impressed with his performance.

Jake Paul Agrees To Tommy Fury Fight

Despite two failed attempts at making a fight, it seems like Jake Paul and Tommy Fury could finally face-off in the ring. Third time lucky, right?

‘The Problem Child’ was ringside on Saturday night for Fury’s fight on the Mayweather vs Deji undercard, in which ‘TNT’ boxed an exhibition with Rolly Lambert.

After the fight, the YouTube sensation turned boxer took to social media with this message:

Dear @FrankWarren , I agree to fight Tommy in Manchester or London in Feb. I’ll come to his country, no more running. His baby is due then & you’ve said it’s no issue. Since John is adamant we’ve agreed, I am giving u 7 days to present a signed contract by Tommy or I’m moving on. https://t.co/QMDuEsWipw — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 15, 2022

As you can see, Paul has all but confirmed that he is willing to travel to the UK to make the Tommy Fury fight happen. The 25-year-old has insisted that if Team Fury sign the fight withing a week, then the fight will 100% go ahead.

There was a lot of talk and hype on Sunday night between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, with Tommy’s Dad John Fury getting involved too. The father of World Heavyweight Champion, Tyson Fury, and of course Tommy Fury, is said to have shaken hands with Paul and agreed that the fight takes place in the UK early next year.

John Fury has asked for February. Jake Paul has agreed. All that is needed now is for Frank Warren to get Tommy Fury to sign. MVP is paying Jake Paul and Frank Warren is paying Tommy Fury. https://t.co/o01pzBTwkH — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 15, 2022

It is clear to see that the two teams have a massive dislike for each other, so lets hope they can settle their differences once and for all in the ring and this speculative February fight actually occurs. It’s the fight everyone wants to see, so lets hope it gets over the line!

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Future Odds

Check out the latest odds for a potential Paul vs Fury fight with one of the best offshore sportsbooks, BetOnline.

Moneyline Odds Play Jake Paul +150 Tommy Fury -200 Draw +1200

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Content You May Like