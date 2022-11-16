Boxing News and Rumors

Jake Paul Agrees To Tommy Fury Fight In The UK In February

Author image
Paul Kelly
3 min read
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury
Jake Paul has taken to social media to confirm that he is willing to travel to the UK to fight Tommy Fury in February. ‘The Problem Child’ was ringside on Sunday night to watch his British rival fight, and was not one bit impressed with his performance.

Jake Paul Agrees To Tommy Fury Fight

Despite two failed attempts at making a fight, it seems like Jake Paul and Tommy Fury could finally face-off in the ring. Third time lucky, right?

‘The Problem Child’ was ringside on Saturday night for Fury’s fight on the Mayweather vs Deji undercard, in which ‘TNT’ boxed an exhibition with Rolly Lambert.

After the fight, the YouTube sensation turned boxer took to social media with this message:

As you can see, Paul has all but confirmed that he is willing to travel to the UK to make the Tommy Fury fight happen. The 25-year-old has insisted that if Team Fury sign the fight withing a week, then the fight will 100% go ahead.

There was a lot of talk and hype on Sunday night between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, with Tommy’s Dad John Fury getting involved too. The father of World Heavyweight Champion, Tyson Fury, and of course Tommy Fury, is said to have shaken hands with Paul and agreed that the fight takes place in the UK early next year.

It is clear to see that the two teams have a massive dislike for each other, so lets hope they can settle their differences once and for all in the ring and this speculative February fight actually occurs. It’s the fight everyone wants to see, so lets hope it gets over the line!

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Future Odds

Check out the latest odds for a potential Paul vs Fury fight with one of the best offshore sportsbooks, BetOnline.

Moneyline Odds Play
Jake Paul +150 Jake Paul Agrees To Tommy Fury Fight In The UK In February
Tommy Fury -200 Jake Paul Agrees To Tommy Fury Fight In The UK In February
Draw +1200 Jake Paul Agrees To Tommy Fury Fight In The UK In February

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
