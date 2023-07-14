UFC News and Rumors

Jamahal Hill Reluctantly Relinquishes UFC Light Heavyweight Title

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jamahal Hill, the UFC’s light heavyweight champion, suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in a basketball game last week during International Fight Week in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hill made the announcement on his YouTube channel, saying that he was “devastated” by the injury.

Hill was playing basketball with some friends when he felt a sharp pain in his Achilles tendon. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a ruptured Achilles tendon. This is a serious injury that can take several months to heal.

Hill Relinquishes UFC Light Heavyweight Title

Hill said that he would need to undergo surgery and then undergo a long rehabilitation process. He said that he was unsure of when he would be able to return to the cage, but that he was “determined” to make a comeback.

However, Hill’s injury is a major setback for his career. He was the UFC Light Heavyweight and was waiting to fight Jiri Prochazka before relinquishing his title. However, his injury will set him back several months, and it is unclear when he will be able to return to the cage. This is a difficult decision for Hill, but it is the right one. He needs to focus on his recovery and get back to fighting as soon as possible.

Impact of Hill’s Injury on UFC Light Heavyweight Division

Hill’s injury is a major blow to the UFC light heavyweight division. He was one of the most exciting fighters in the division, and he was expected to make his first title defense against Jiri Prochazka real soon.

With Hill out of the picture, the UFC will need to decide how to proceed with the light heavyweight title. One option is to hold a title eliminator between Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira, who are to be on July 29th at UFC 291, the winner will then face off against the former champion Jiri Prochazka later this year once he is fully healthy from his injury. Unless the UFC goes with another option which would be to create an interim title between Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira but that seems to be the lesser option of the two.

The UFC will likely make a decision in the coming weeks. However, Hill’s injury is a major setback for the division, and it will be interesting to see how the UFC proceeds.

 

MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
