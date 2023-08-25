News

Jamaican Shericka Jackson Wins 200m, Americans Gabrielle Thomas And Sha’Carri Richardson Finish 2nd And 3rd

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Shericka Jackson

29-year-old Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson won the 200-meter race at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Friday.

She recorded the second fastest time in history, 21.41 seconds, en route to the gold medal.

It was an impressive and dominant performance by Jackson, and she won comfortably.

She outperformed her personal best of 21.45 in the race.

 

Gabrielle Thomas and Sha’Carri Richardson won silver and bronze medals with 21.81 and 21.92-second finishes respectively.

After the race, Jackson was relieved to perform so well and admitted that it had been a long week, and she was exhausted.

Richardson immediately ran over to Jackson and gave her a big congratulatory hug.

Jackson and company are chasing the 200-meter world record of 21.34 set by the late Florence Griffin-Joyner at the 1988 Olympics.

FloJo’s record has not been broken in 35 years, but Jackson is definitely knocking on the door of doing so.


The World Athletics Championships conclude on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

 

 

Topics  
News
