29-year-old Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson won the 200-meter race at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Friday.

She recorded the second fastest time in history, 21.41 seconds, en route to the gold medal.

Championship Record!!! 21.41 Shericka Jackson!!! 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 — Lori-Ann Johnson (@LoriJ876) August 25, 2023

It was an impressive and dominant performance by Jackson, and she won comfortably.

She outperformed her personal best of 21.45 in the race.

Shericka Jackson defends her title in style as she takes down her championship record of 21.45 and sets a new one of 21.41s. FloJo’s record of 21.34s comes under threat again. Gabby Thomas was 2nd with 21.81 and Sha’Carri Richardson 3rd with 21.92.#Budapest2023 pic.twitter.com/YkfntItrXL — Deji Ogeyingbo (@deji_oges) August 25, 2023

Gabrielle Thomas and Sha’Carri Richardson won silver and bronze medals with 21.81 and 21.92-second finishes respectively.

After the race, Jackson was relieved to perform so well and admitted that it had been a long week, and she was exhausted.

Richardson immediately ran over to Jackson and gave her a big congratulatory hug.

These moments between Sha’Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson!#WorldAthleticsChampspic.twitter.com/jTYJmEDSDN — Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) August 25, 2023

Jackson and company are chasing the 200-meter world record of 21.34 set by the late Florence Griffin-Joyner at the 1988 Olympics.

#OnThisDay we remember the fastest woman of all time #FloJo on what would have been her 63rd birthday. 🕊️ The world records she set in 1988 for both the 100 m and 200 m still stand to this day. pic.twitter.com/4xtdJvznXR — Black Information Network (@blackinfonet) December 21, 2022

FloJo’s record has not been broken in 35 years, but Jackson is definitely knocking on the door of doing so.

🇯🇲Shericka Jackson lowers her No. 2 ALL-TIME 200m mark. #WorldAthleticsChamps 21.34🇺🇸Florence Griffith-Joyner (1988)

21.41🇯🇲Shericka Jackson (2023) pic.twitter.com/vPpRRbuRp2 — Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) August 25, 2023



The World Athletics Championships conclude on Sunday, August 27, 2023.