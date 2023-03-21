News

Japan Advances to the WBC Finals with Fantastic Finish. Team USA Awaits

Bob Harvey
Shohei Ohtani Mike Trout

It will be Japan against the United States in the finals of the World Baseball Classic.

Munetaka Murakami delivered a stunning one-out, two-run double in the ninth inning to as Japan defeated Mexico 6-5 to send Japan to the title game of the WBC.  Shohei Ohtana led off the 9th inning with a double and three batters later, Murakami  stepped to the plate:

Here’s the game winning hit as described by the Japan television crew:

 

Team Japan is now 6-0 in the tournament, having outscored its opponents 53-16. Shota Imanaga will start the WBC final against USA, and not Yu Darvish, or Shohei Ohtani although both are available out of the bullpen.

Team USA will be a formidable foe

The United States features one if not the best lineup ever seen in international competition. The lineup is a modern day murderer’s row with the likes of Mike Trout, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. Throw in Mookie Betts and #9 hitter/hero Trea Turner (four homeruns) it’s easy to see why opposing countries are having trouble matching up with Uncle Sam.

On Sunday, Team USA crushed Cuba 14-2 to advance to the finals. Imagine how dominant this team would be with if had the games dominant starting pitchers as part of the roster. With all due respect to the hurlers who are part of the team, none of the United States best pitchers are participating. There’s no Jacob DeGrom, Justin Verlander or Max Scherzer, not even a Geritt Cole or   Logan Webb for Team USA who is getting it done with the likes of Lance Lynn, Nick Martinez and Adam Wainwright.

The offense is the story 

Turner is having a phenomenal tourney. Not only is he leading the WBC in home runs (4), runs batted in (10) and is hitting .391. Overall the USA has delivered at the plate in the last two games. They’re hitting a combined .382 against Venezuela and Cuba with a .506 on base average and four home runs, three by Turner. 

Aug 31, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17)

Ohtani vs. Trout

The matchup that every baseball fan wants to see is Ohtani vs. Trout. It could still happen and it would mean a likely late-inning showdown if it does materialize. It would be the right finishing touch for an off the charts successful WBC.

 

 

Topics  
News
Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
Bob Harvey

