Jets and Packers Inch Closer to Finalizing Aaron Rodgers Trade to New York

The Jets and Packers are believed to be moving closer to a deal for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay has apparently indicated its willing to do a deal that doesn’t include New York’s first-round pick (No. 13) in this months draft. The sticking point appears to be with the second pick.

The teams are hung up on draft pick compensation

Sources say a sliding scale involving the second draft pick could get a deal done. For example, If the Jets trade a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42) and a 2024 conditional fourth-rounder to the Packers that could work. That 2024 fourth round pick would become a third if Rogers plays 50% of the snaps in 2024. It would become a second if they make the playoffs and a first if they make the Super Bowl.

The Jets would receive a 2025 third-round pick if Rodgers plays only one year

Trying to find the right comp deal

The two teams have gone back 30 years to find something similar. In 1993, Joe Montana was traded to the KC Chiefs for a first and third-round pick, and safety David Whitmore. The Packers actually raised the Montana deal in early discussions between the teams but the Jets say it’s not applicable because of Rodgers’ massive contract.

In other non-Rodgers news:

The Jets like OBJ

New York is on record for having much interest Odell Beckham Jr. The veteran wide receiver is thought to be seeking a one-year deal for $15 million. That would seem to be a bit on the pricey side for a 30-year-old receiver coming off his second ACL surgery.

Decision looming on the Jets offensive line

Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton has shed over 50 pounds as he attempts to get his NFL career back on track. Becton, who was the team’s first-round draft pick in 2020, has slimmed down to about 350 pounds. He was the team’s first-round draft pick in 2020 and has slimmed down to about 350 pounds. He weighed in excess of 400 pounds and that weight led to a pair of right knee operations. New York hasn’t commented on his fifth-year option (a guaranteed $13.6 million in 2024, if exercised), but the fact that the big man has missed nearly two full seasons due to injury suggests they’ll decline it by the May 1 deadline.