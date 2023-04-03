News

Jets and Packers Inch Closer to Finalizing Aaron Rodgers Trade to New York

Author image
Bob Harvey
2 min read
2_Aaron-Rodgers

The Jets and Packers are believed to be moving closer to a deal for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay has apparently indicated its willing to do a deal that doesn’t include New York’s  first-round pick (No. 13) in this months draft. The sticking point appears to be with the second pick.

The teams are hung up on draft pick compensation

Sources say a sliding scale involving the second draft pick could get a deal done. For example, If the Jets trade a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42) and a 2024 conditional fourth-rounder to the Packers that could work. That 2024 fourth round pick would become a third if Rogers plays 50% of the snaps in 2024. It would become a second if they make the playoffs and a first if they make the Super Bowl.

The Jets would receive a 2025 third-round pick if Rodgers plays only one year

Mike Greenberg on Twitter: "It is too late for me not to get my hopes up. I am connecting the dots. I am speaking it into existence. Aaron Rodgers. Please, let this

Trying to find the right comp deal

The two teams have gone back 30 years to find something similar. In 1993, Joe Montana was traded to the KC Chiefs for a first and third-round pick, and safety David Whitmore. The Packers actually raised the Montana deal in early discussions between the teams but the Jets say it’s not applicable because of Rodgers’ massive contract.

In other non-Rodgers news:

The Jets like OBJ

New York is on record for having much interest Odell Beckham Jr. The veteran wide receiver is thought to be seeking a one-year deal for $15 million. That would seem to be a bit on the pricey side for a 30-year-old receiver coming off his second ACL surgery.

Decision looming on the Jets offensive line

Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton has shed over 50 pounds as he attempts to get his NFL career back on track. Becton, who was the team’s first-round draft pick in 2020, has slimmed down to about 350 pounds. He was the team’s first-round draft pick in 2020 and has slimmed down to about 350 pounds. He weighed in excess of 400 pounds and that weight led to a pair of right knee operations. New York hasn’t commented on his  fifth-year option (a guaranteed $13.6 million in 2024, if exercised), but the fact that the big man has missed nearly two full seasons due to injury suggests they’ll decline it by the May 1 deadline.

Image

 

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News
d72e7-april-fools-day08

2 Intriguing April Fool’s Sports Jokes Making Rounds On The Internet

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 1 2023
News
when-are-nfl-owner-meetings-1024x683
Proposed Rule Changes For 2023 NFL Owners Meeting
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 25 2023
News
Alexis Knierim Brandon Frazier
2023 World Figure Skating Championships: Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier in Second Place as Interim Coach Replaces Todd Sand
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 22 2023
News
Veronika Rajek (1)
Who is Tom Brady’s New Girlfriend? Veronika Rajek Net Worth, Age, Instagram, and Bio
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 21 2023
News
Jim Nantz is 10th Highest Paid Sports Broadcasters In 2023
Broadcaster Jim Nantz Retiring From March Madness After 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 21 2023
News
2016 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials - Day 2
Katie Ledecky Turns 26! Five Facts About The Swimming Champion
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 17 2023
News
Syndication: The Record
Online Sports Betting, Including College Sports, Could Become Legal In North Carolina By January
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top