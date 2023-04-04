News

Jim Nantz Signs Off From NCAA Basketball Coverage For Final Time

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Jim Nantz

The voice for NCAA Men’s Basketball March Madness for a generation has called it a career.

With UConn winning the National Championship on Monday, April 3, 2023, Jim Nantz is officially minus one of his broadcasting jobs going forward.

Nantz announced last fall that this would be his last March Madness run.

He wants to spend more time with his family while juggling his other jobs, commentating on The Masters and other PGA events and NFL football for CBS.

Nantz’s voice was shaky in his signoff as he said, “Thank you for being my friend.”

Nantz also talked about everyone having a story and a dream to pursue, and he emphasized kindness.

All positive messages from a man whose voice will be missed at the 2024 March Madness.

Nantz did not get his pre-retirement wish of his alma mater, the University of Houston, making a run at the National Championship, but he did get to return to Houston where his broadcasting skills were honed.

Nantz Has A Short Break

It is amazing that Nantz kept his March and April schedule for so many years.

After signing off in Houston around midnight, Nantz will travel to Augusta National and prepare for CBS’s Masters’ coverage.

The tournament officially tees off on Thursday, but ceremonial festivities and practice rounds are already underway.

He Is Continuing With NFL On CBS

In addition to keeping his golf responsibilities, Nantz will return as a member of the top broadcasting team for CBS’s NFL coverage in September.

He partners with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson.

Wolfson is also part of the network’s coverage of March Madness and worked with Nantz through 16 Final Fours.

She posted her own tribute to Nantz after last night’s game.

Nantz’s March Madness Successor

Jim Nantz Signs Off From NCAA Basketball Coverage For Final Time

Ian Eagle has already been named as Jim Nantz’s successor for the 2024 March Madness tournament.

Eagle is a veteran of CBS Sports who has been covering March Madness for years.

He also covers NFL football for the network.

Many believe that Eagle is as accomplished at NCAA broadcasting as Nantz so the transition will be somewhat seamless.

 

Topics  
NCAA News
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To News

News
Suni Lee 2

Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast Suni Lee Shares Concerning Health Update

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  36min
News
Angel Reese Caitlyn Clark
Dan Patrick Weighs In On The Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark Debate
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17h
News
d72e7-april-fools-day08
2 Intriguing April Fool’s Sports Jokes Making Rounds On The Internet
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 1 2023
News
when-are-nfl-owner-meetings-1024x683
Proposed Rule Changes For 2023 NFL Owners Meeting
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 25 2023
News
Alexis Knierim Brandon Frazier
2023 World Figure Skating Championships: Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier in Second Place as Interim Coach Replaces Todd Sand
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 22 2023
News
Veronika Rajek (1)
Who is Tom Brady’s New Girlfriend? Veronika Rajek Net Worth, Age, Instagram, and Bio
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 21 2023
News
Jim Nantz is 10th Highest Paid Sports Broadcasters In 2023
Broadcaster Jim Nantz Retiring From March Madness After 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top