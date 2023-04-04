The voice for NCAA Men’s Basketball March Madness for a generation has called it a career.

With UConn winning the National Championship on Monday, April 3, 2023, Jim Nantz is officially minus one of his broadcasting jobs going forward.

Nantz announced last fall that this would be his last March Madness run.

He wants to spend more time with his family while juggling his other jobs, commentating on The Masters and other PGA events and NFL football for CBS.

Nantz’s voice was shaky in his signoff as he said, “Thank you for being my friend.”

"Thank you for being my friend" Jim Nantz with some amazing words as he wraps up his final National Title Game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NtxPkxzcAp — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2023

Nantz also talked about everyone having a story and a dream to pursue, and he emphasized kindness.

All positive messages from a man whose voice will be missed at the 2024 March Madness.

Nantz did not get his pre-retirement wish of his alma mater, the University of Houston, making a run at the National Championship, but he did get to return to Houston where his broadcasting skills were honed.

Nantz Has A Short Break

It is amazing that Nantz kept his March and April schedule for so many years.

After signing off in Houston around midnight, Nantz will travel to Augusta National and prepare for CBS’s Masters’ coverage.

The tournament officially tees off on Thursday, but ceremonial festivities and practice rounds are already underway.

He Is Continuing With NFL On CBS

In addition to keeping his golf responsibilities, Nantz will return as a member of the top broadcasting team for CBS’s NFL coverage in September.

He partners with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson.

Wolfson is also part of the network’s coverage of March Madness and worked with Nantz through 16 Final Fours.

She posted her own tribute to Nantz after last night’s game.

16 Final Fours together.

It’s an end of an era.

Thank you Jim Nantz. pic.twitter.com/lhUQG4I2Hy — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) April 4, 2023

Nantz’s March Madness Successor

Ian Eagle has already been named as Jim Nantz’s successor for the 2024 March Madness tournament.

Eagle is a veteran of CBS Sports who has been covering March Madness for years.

He also covers NFL football for the network.

Many believe that Eagle is as accomplished at NCAA broadcasting as Nantz so the transition will be somewhat seamless.