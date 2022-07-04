Joey Chestnut Records: Breaking Down All Joey Chestnut’s World Records

The 14-time Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest winner, Joey Chestnut is heading back to Brooklyn, New York for the annual Independence Day hot dog eating contest. Chestnut enters with a 96.77 percent chance to win, according to the top online sports betting sites. With 55 records to his name, Chestnut holds the most world records in Major League Eating history.

Scroll down below for a breakdown of Joey Chestnut’s world records.

Joey Chestnut Hot Dog Record

Chestnut is an American hero with a legendary appetite, So it should come as no surprise that he holds some of the most jaw dropping records in the world, including the record for the most hot dogs.

Chestnut broke his own record in 2021 by eating 76 hot dogs in just 10 minutes on July 4. This year, Chestnut is back for an encore and will look to break his own record once again on the way to his 15th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest title.

Joey Chestnut Records

Chestnut is one of the most decorated Major League Eaters in history. Aside from being the reigning Champion at Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contest, Chestnut holds world records across 55 disciplines.

In 2013, Chestnut ate 141 hard boiled eggs in 8 minutes.

One of the most impressive records at Krystals, Chestnut finished 103 Krystal Burgers in a mere eight minutes.

He also ate a mind-blowing 121 Twinkies in six minutes at an event back in 2014.

Needless to say, Chestnut is a legendary eater who has shown no signs of slowing down.

Fresh off of a record-breaking performance in 2021, Chestnut is back to back history at the hot dog eating contest in 2022.

With July 4 right around the corner, we’ll break down all 55 of Chestnut’s competitive eating records.