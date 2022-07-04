Joey Chestnut Records: Breaking Down All Joey Chestnut’s World Records

The 14-time Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest winner, Joey Chestnut is heading back to Brooklyn, New York for the annual Independence Day hot dog eating contest. Chestnut enters with a 96.77 percent chance to win, according to the top online sports betting sites. With 55 records to his name, Chestnut holds the most world records in Major League Eating history.
Scroll down below for a breakdown of Joey Chestnut’s world records.
Joey Chestnut Hot Dog Record
Chestnut is an American hero with a legendary appetite, So it should come as no surprise that he holds some of the most jaw dropping records in the world, including the record for the most hot dogs.
Chestnut broke his own record in 2021 by eating 76 hot dogs in just 10 minutes on July 4. This year, Chestnut is back for an encore and will look to break his own record once again on the way to his 15th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest title.
Joey Chestnut Records
Chestnut is one of the most decorated Major League Eaters in history. Aside from being the reigning Champion at Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contest, Chestnut holds world records across 55 disciplines.
In 2013, Chestnut ate 141 hard boiled eggs in 8 minutes.
One of the most impressive records at Krystals, Chestnut finished 103 Krystal Burgers in a mere eight minutes.
He also ate a mind-blowing 121 Twinkies in six minutes at an event back in 2014.
Needless to say, Chestnut is a legendary eater who has shown no signs of slowing down.
Fresh off of a record-breaking performance in 2021, Chestnut is back to back history at the hot dog eating contest in 2022.
With July 4 right around the corner, we’ll break down all 55 of Chestnut’s competitive eating records.
- Chicken Wings, Long form—182 chicken wings in 30 minutes
- Hot Dogs— 76 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs and Buns in 10 minutes | July 4th, 2021
- Pulled Pork Sandwiches —45 pulled pork sandwiches in 10 minutes | Sept. 1, 2007
- Taco Bell — 53 soft beef tacos in 10 minutes | July 29, 2011
- Chicken Wings — 7.61 lbs Buffalo Chicken Wings in 12 minutes | September 2, 2012
- Hamburgers —103 Krystal Burgers in 8 minutes | October 28, 2007
- Meat Pies — 23 6oz Meat Pies in 10 minutes | March 5, 2016
- Glazed Donuts — 55 Glazed Donuts in 8 Minutes | June 2, 2017
- Eggs — 141 Hard Boiled Eggs in 8 Minutes | Oct. 5, 2013
- Asparagus — 12 lbs 8.75 oz Deep Fried Asparagus Spears in 10 minutes | Apr. 26, 2014
- Pork Ribs —13.76 lb pork rib meat in12 minutes | August 28, 2013
- Corned Beef Sandwiches 20 8-oz sandwiches/TooJay’s World Class Corned Beef Eating Championship / 10 minutes/March 17, 2012
- Apple Pie — 4.375 Three-Pound Apple Pies in 8 Minutes | Sept. 13, 2013
- Philly CheeseSteaks — 23 6″ sandwiches in 10 minutes | May 14, 2011
- Funnel Cake — 5.9 lbs in 10 minutes | May 23, 2009
- Fish Tacos —30 6oz Fish Tacos in 5 Minutes | August 7, 2014
- Tacos — 126 Tacos in 8 minutes | May 5, 2017
- Mutton Sandwiches —81 4oz Sandwiches in 10 minutes | May 12, 2018
- Jalapeno Poppers —118 Jalapeno Poppers in 10 minutes | April 8, 2006
- Pepperoni Rolls —36 Pepperoni Rolls in 10 minutes | May 27, 2017
- Shrimp Wontons —390 shrimp wontons in 8 Minutes | February 11, 2012
- Pork — Pulled 9 Pounds, 6 Ounces Smoked, Pulled Pork in 10 Minutes | Sept. 16, 2006
- Horseshoe Sandwiches — 6 lbs, 5 oz horseshoe sandwiches in 12 minutes
- Pulled Pork Sliders —62 pulled pork sliders in 10 Minutes | March 28, 2014
- San Pedro Fish Market Shrimp — 7lb San Pedro Fish Market Shrimp in 8 Minutes | May 28, 2018
- Canteen Sandwiches — 18.5 Canteen Sandwiches in 10 Minutes | June 2, 2018
- Gyros — 30 8-oz Gyros in 10 Minutes | May 15, 2016
- Pork Roll Sandwiches— 4oz 61.5 4oz Pork Roll Sandwiches in 10 Minutes | September 21, 2019
- Burritos — 14.5 lbs burritos in 10 Minutes | May 28, 2016
- Twinkies —121 Twinkies in 6 Minutes | Oct. 26, 2013
- Boysenberry Pie —14.5lb of pie in 8 minutes | March 19, 2016
- Tamales —102 Tamales in 12 Minutes | Sept. 29, 2012
- Gyoza —384 Day-Lee Foods gyoza in 10 minutes | August 16, 2014
- Pastrami —25 7oz half Katz’s Delicatessen Pastrami Sandwiches in 10 minutes | June 2, 2013
- Gumbo — 15 16oz bowls (1.875 gallons) in 8 Minutes | November 7, 2015
- Ice-Cream Sandwiches —25.5 Baked Bear Ice-Cream Sandwiches in 6 Minutes | June 3, 2018
- Grilled Cheese Sandwiches —47 grilled cheese sandwiches in 10 Minutes | June 10, 2006
- Poutine —28 lb Smoke’s Poutinerie Poutine in 10 minutes | Oct. 19, 2019
- Shrimp Cocktail — 18lb 9.6oz St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail in 8 minutes | December 1, 2018
- Hostess Donettes — 257 Hostess Donettes in 6 Minutes | June 1, 2018
- Salt Potatoes —13 lbs Salt Potatoes in 10 minutes | May 14, 2011
- Turkey (Whole)— 9.35 lbs whole turkey in 10 minutes | November 22, 2014
- Pierogi —165 Pierogi in 8 minutes | October 8, 2014
- White Hut Cheeseburgs —52 Cheeseburgs in 10 minutes | September 23, 2017
- Pizza Hut P’Zones— 7.5 Pizza Hut P’Zones in 10 minutes | June 4, 2011
- Kolache Factory Kolaches —56 Sausage and Cheese Kolaches in 8 Minutes | Sept. 14, 2007
- Brain Tacos — 54 Brain Tacos in 8 Minutes | Oct. 12, 2013
- Croquetas —185 Catalina croquetas in 8 min | March 10, 2019
- Pepperoni Rolls —43 Pepperoni Rolls in 10 minutes | May 25, 2019
- Canteen Sandwiches— 28.5 Canteen Sandwiches in 10 Minutes | June 1, 2019
- 2-Foot Pizza Slice —6.5 2-Foot Pizza Slices in 10 Minutes | August 25th, 2019
- Carnitas Tacos — 82 2oz carnitas tacos in 8 minutes | October 4, 2019
- H-E-B True Texas Beef Brisket BBQ Sandwiches —27 H-E-B True Texas Beef Brisket BBQ Sandwiches in 10 Minutes | November 2, 2019
- Waffles, Eggo-Style – 81 Waffles in 8 Minutes | November 17, 2019
- Ramen Noodles – 10 Cups Nissin Cup Noodles Ramen in 1:50 Minutes