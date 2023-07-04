Jon Anik, the lead play-by-play voice for the upcoming UFC 290 event, has expressed his belief that Yair Rodriguez will be a competitive opponent for Alexander Volkanovski. Rodriguez is set to face Volkanovski for the featherweight title in July, and Anik is confident that he will give the champion a run for his money.

Do you agree with Jon Anik? 🤔 Full interview: https://t.co/kGmLvxuHeK pic.twitter.com/IJtVIGvz4s — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 3, 2023

Rodriguez’s unique style

Anik has praised Rodriguez’s unique style and firepower, saying that he brings something different to the table. “I think Yair Rodriguez is a very unique fighter,” Anik said. “He’s got a lot of firepower, he’s got a lot of creativity, and he’s got a lot of different weapons that he can use.”

Anik believes that Rodriguez’s unorthodox style could pose a challenge for Volkanovski, who is known for his strong wrestling and grappling skills. “I think he’s going to be a very competitive opponent for Alexander Volkanovski,” Anik said. “I think he’s going to give him a lot of different looks, and I think he’s going to be a tough puzzle to solve.”

Odds and predictions for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

Despite Anik’s confidence in Rodriguez, oddsmakers have Volkanovski as the clear favorite to win the fight. According to BetOnline, Volkanovski is a -450 favorite, while Rodriguez is a +333 underdog.

However, Anik believes that Rodriguez has a better chance than the odds suggest. “I think Yair Rodriguez has a better chance than the odds suggest,” Anik said. “I think he’s a very live underdog in this fight.”

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

Alexander Volkanovski just came up short of becoming the next double champ losing a close unanimous decision to the lightweight champ Islam Makhachev. At UFC 284, we also crowned an Interim Featherweight Champion when Yair Rodriguez submitted Josh Emmett in the second round.

Volkanovski will look to defend his title for a 5th time when he takes on one of his most dangerous challengers to date Rodriguez. He poses some different threats that he hasn’t had to deal with in the past. Rodriguez is a dangerous kickboxer that utilizes a ton of speed, kicks, and length to pick apart his opponents at range.

Rodriguez might be a reach disadvantage of 0.5″ but he has the height advantage at 5″ as well as the reach in legs with 5.5″ which is his biggest weapon. Volkanovski may have to rely on his grappling heavy in this contest, something he showed he can do even against one of the best in the UFC Islam Makhachev.

Volkanovski may not be the most athletically gifted but he makes up for it with his will to win and his skill in all facets of the game. He truly progressed each and every fight to become the great fighter that he is today and he has been able to overcome all the obstacles to be considered one of the greatest featherweight champions of all time, not only in the UFC but in the world. We are just days away from a great UFC 290 event, we will see who will become the featherweight champion live Saturday night July 8th on ESPN+ PPV.