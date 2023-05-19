UFC News and Rumors

Jon Jones and Tyson Fury have a Twitter feud that has the fans going crazy

Garrett Kerman
Tyson Fury took aim at Joe Rogan in a video rant posted to his Instagram account. Rogan said on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast that Jon Jones would beat him in the ring which got Fury into a frenzy.

Tyson Fury is hellbent that he is the “Baddest Motherf**ker” on the planet and that no man can beat him in any ring. Fury is currently the heavyweight champion of the world and doesn’t have a fight set up yet but a potential fight with Jon Jones could spark some interest, especially since Jones is keen to the idea of fighting Fury.

Jon Jones of course had to clap back at Fury after hearing his regards about never losing a fight to him. He wholeheartedly believes that there is not a single person that could beat him.

Hey Tyson, it seem like Joe may have struck a nerve. I’ll admit there’s no one touching you in that ring right now, but let’s not let that confuse you with what would happen if you stepped foot in my cage. If you ever want to put some of those questions you got going on to rest, give Dana a call. I’ll help you out.

A potential fight between Jon Jones and Tyson Fury has made Twitter into a frenzy with fans’ thoughts on what could potentially happen in a fight between the two.

This would legitimately be one of the biggest fights in combat sports history if Dana White and the UFC could get this done. Jon Jones is currently “The Baddest Motherf**ker” in the UFC meanwhile, Tyson Fury is “The Baddest Motherf**ker” in boxing, put those two together who truly is “The Baddest Motherf**ker”.

MMA News UFC UFC News and Rumors
