Jon Jones Has Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington Thrown Off UFC 295 Fight Card

Garrett Kerman
In a recent development, Jon Jones has reportedly pulled rank and had the highly anticipated title bout between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington removed from the UFC 295 fight card. This move has left many fans disappointed and wondering about the reasons behind it. Let’s take a closer look at the situation and what it means for the fighters involved.

The Edwards vs. Covington Bout

The fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington was set to be a highly anticipated matchup, with both fighters vying for the welterweight title. The bout was scheduled to take place at UFC 295, which is set to be held on September 9, 2023. However, it seems that the fight has been removed from the card due to Jon Jones’ intervention.

Jon Jones’ Role

According to reports, Jon Jones has refused to share a card with Colby Covington, citing their history as the reason. Jones and Covington have had a long-standing feud, with both fighters trading insults and jabs on social media. It seems that Jones’ personal issues with Covington have led to the removal of the Edwards vs. Covington bout from the UFC 295 card.

Colby Covington’s Response

Colby Covington has been vocal about his disappointment with the situation, claiming that Jon Jones is afraid to share a card with him because he knows all of Jones’ “dirty secrets.” Covington has also suggested that Jones is using his influence to get what he wants, regardless of the impact it has on other fighters.

What’s Next?

With the Edwards vs. Covington bout removed from the UFC 295 card, it remains to be seen what the future holds for both fighters. It’s possible that the fight could be rescheduled for a later date, or it could be scrapped altogether. Fans of both fighters will be eagerly awaiting news on what’s next for them.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
