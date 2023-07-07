UFC News and Rumors

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic Heavyweight Title Fight Announced for UFC 295 in November


Garrett Kerman


MMA: UFC 247-Jones vs Reyes

The much-anticipated heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic has been announced for UFC 295 in November at Madison Square Garden. The fight has been in the works for some time, with both fighters expressing interest in facing each other.

The highly anticipated matchup

The potential fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic has been discussed for some time. Jones won the vacant UFC heavyweight title in March 2023 by defeating Ciryl Gane, and he quickly turned his attention to fighting Miocic.

While there were rumors that the fight could take place at UFC 290 in July, it was ultimately decided that the fight would take place at UFC 295 in November.

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones is widely regarded as one of the best fighters in UFC history. He is a former UFC light heavyweight champion and made the transition to heavyweight in March 2023. He won the vacant UFC heavyweight title by defeating Ciryl Gane via first-round submission.

Stipe Miocic is a former UFC heavyweight champion, having won the title in May 2016. He successfully defended the title three times before losing it to Francis Ngannou in March 2021. Miocic is widely regarded as one of the best heavyweights in UFC history, with a record of 20 wins and 4 losses with 14 of his wins coming by knockout.

The fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic is expected to be one of the biggest in UFC history. Both fighters are highly skilled and have a lot of experience in the octagon.

While Jones is best known for his dominance within the light heavyweight division, he has shown that he is more than capable of competing at heavyweight. Miocic, on the other hand, is a seasoned veteran who has faced some of the best heavyweights in UFC history.

The announcement of the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic heavyweight title fight at UFC 295 in November is a huge development for the UFC. The fight has been in the works for some time, and fans are eagerly awaiting the matchup between two of the best fighters in UFC history. While there are still several months to go before the fight takes place, the anticipation is already building for what promises to be an epic showdown.
Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis.
