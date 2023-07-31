The UFC has announced a bantamweight matchup between Jonathan Martinez and Adrian Yanez for UFC Fight Night on October 14.

Jonathan Martinez is a Mexican-American mixed martial artist who currently competes in the bantamweight division of the UFC. He has a professional record of 14 wins and 5 losses. Martinez is coming off a win against Davey Grant in March 2023.

Adrian Yanez is an American mixed martial artist who also competes in the bantamweight division of the UFC. He has a professional record of 15 wins and 4 losses. Yanez is coming off a win against Randy Costa in August 2023.

Jonathan Martinez vs Adrian Yanez

The fight between Martinez and Yanez is expected to be an exciting matchup between two rising stars in the bantamweight division. Martinez is known for his striking skills, with 8 of his 18 wins coming by knockout. Yanez is also a striker, with 10 of his 16 wins coming by knockout.

Martinez is riding high coming into this big matchup against Adrian Yanez with four straight victories and will be looking to make it five in a row and the longest win streak in his UFC career. Meanwhile, Yanez is looking to get back on track after trying his luck against a mainstay in the bantamweight division Rob Font but ultimately he was knocked out in the first round. This fight has the makings of being an absolute barnburner, this is great matchmaking at its finest.

UFC Fight Night Confirmed Bouts

UFC Fight Night is set to take place on October 14, 2023, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event doesn’t have a headliner yet but with the addition of Jonathan Martinez and Adrian Yanez, this fight is shaping up nicely.

Let’s check out the confirmed fights for this UFC Apex Fight Night on October 14th.

Sodiq Yusuff vs Edson Barboza

Jonathan Martinez vs Adrian Yanez

Irine Alekseeva vs Melissa Dixon

Ashley Yoder vs Emily Ducote