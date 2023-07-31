UFC News and Rumors

Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez booked for UFC Fight Night on October 14

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Adrian Yanez flexes and screams.

The UFC has announced a bantamweight matchup between Jonathan Martinez and Adrian Yanez for UFC Fight Night on October 14.

Jonathan Martinez is a Mexican-American mixed martial artist who currently competes in the bantamweight division of the UFC. He has a professional record of 14 wins and 5 losses. Martinez is coming off a win against Davey Grant in March 2023.

Adrian Yanez is an American mixed martial artist who also competes in the bantamweight division of the UFC. He has a professional record of 15 wins and 4 losses. Yanez is coming off a win against Randy Costa in August 2023.

Jonathan Martinez vs Adrian Yanez

The fight between Martinez and Yanez is expected to be an exciting matchup between two rising stars in the bantamweight division. Martinez is known for his striking skills, with 8 of his 18 wins coming by knockout. Yanez is also a striker, with 10 of his 16 wins coming by knockout.

Martinez is riding high coming into this big matchup against Adrian Yanez with four straight victories and will be looking to make it five in a row and the longest win streak in his UFC career. Meanwhile, Yanez is looking to get back on track after trying his luck against a mainstay in the bantamweight division Rob Font but ultimately he was knocked out in the first round. This fight has the makings of being an absolute barnburner, this is great matchmaking at its finest.

UFC Fight Night Confirmed Bouts

UFC Fight Night is set to take place on October 14, 2023, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event doesn’t have a headliner yet but with the addition of Jonathan Martinez and Adrian Yanez, this fight is shaping up nicely.

Let’s check out the confirmed fights for this UFC Apex Fight Night on October 14th.

  • Sodiq Yusuff vs Edson Barboza
  • Jonathan Martinez vs Adrian Yanez
  • Irine Alekseeva vs Melissa Dixon
  • Ashley Yoder vs Emily Ducote
Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev Fight Card, UFC Odds and Best Bets

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker set for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  46min
UFC News and Rumors
ufc nashville
UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font Fight Card, Date, and Time
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  10h
UFC News and Rumors
UFC fighter Justin Gaethje poses and flexes.
UFC 291 Takeaways and Analysis: Title shot next for Justin Gaethje
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  19h
UFC News and Rumors
Alabama
Israel Adesanya aims expletives at Sean Strickland after beating the drum
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  19h
UFC News and Rumors
Justin Gaethje Declines Conor McGregor Fight Due to Steroid Use
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 30 2023
UFC News and Rumors
justin gaethje
UFC 291 Bonuses: Justin Gaethje head kick leads the way for Performance Awards
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 30 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Alex Pereira gestures during weigh-ins for UFC 281.
UFC 291: Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira Odds, Prediction, Best Bet
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 29 2023
More News
Arrow to top