Jordan Travis and Jared Verse Injury Update | FSU QB Tweets ‘Great News’

David Evans
Florida State might have left Louisville with a win on Friday night but fans will be asking at what cost? FSU QB, Jordan Travis left the game left in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury. Travis was later seen on the sidelines on crutches. The Seminoles also lost star defensive end, Jared Verse to injury on the same night. He was seen in street clothes during the second half.

Second Quart-ugh

As second quarters go, it could have been a better one for FSU on Friday. Starting QB, Jordan Travis was forced to leave the game after what appeared to an ankle injury. The Seminoles also lost defensive end, Jared Verse in the same quarter. Florida State battled through with backup QB, and ground out a 35-31 victory to remain undefeated.

Travis went down towards the end of the second quarter and appeared in serious trouble as he banged the turf after an awkward looking tackle.

Travis Tweet Good News?

He later emerged on the sidelines on crutches. However, it doesn’t appear that the injury is that severe after Travis hinted on Twitter that he had received good news regarding his injury. The FSU QB tweeted, “Great news, let’s get it,” late on Saturday evening. We don’t like to speculate, but that sure sounds like his scans went well!

Also injured during the game was defensive end, Jared Verse. Verse, an Albany transfer caused complete mayhem in the Florida State victory over LSU and has been sensational to start the season. He was seen in street clothes during the second half and there is no word on his injury at this point.

Rodemaker or Die

Should Travis be unable to go for the next few weeks, Tate Rodemaker is the backup quarterback. Rodemaker looked an able replacement in his stint against Louisville. He went 6 from 10 for 109 yards with two TDs and a pick. The redshirt sophomore is a former 3-star recruit out of Georgia.

FSU will be hoping that Travis and Verse are back quickly as they make a run at the ACC championship.

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
David Evans

