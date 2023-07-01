UFC News and Rumors

Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum to fight under Bareknuckle MMA rules

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
2 min read
junior dos santos

Two former UFC heavyweight champions, Junior Dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum, are set to face each other for the second time, but this time under different rules. The two fighters will compete under bareknuckle MMA rules instead of traditional MMA with gloves. The bout will take place on September 8th at the VySar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, as the main event of Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 5.

 Dos Santos’ and Werdum’s recent performances

Dos Santos, 39, hasn’t competed since May 2022 when he suffered a shoulder injury that cost him a TKO loss to Yorgan De Castro at Eagle FC 47 in Miami. Prior to that, the Brazilian was competing inside the octagon. His loss to De Castro is his first and only fight since his UFC release. On the other hand, Werdum was last seen in May 2021 when he debuted for PFL. Originally a TKO loss to Renan Ferreira, Werdum had his defeat overturned to a no-contest after Ferreira appeared to tap out from submission before the finish. Prior to that bout, Werdum submitted Alexander Gustafsson to close his UFC career back in the summer of 2020.

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 5 card

The event will also feature a fight between Renan Barao and Sean Soriano. The rest of the card is yet to be announced.

This is an exciting matchup between two experienced fighters who have already faced each other once. The change in rules will make the fight even more interesting, as both fighters will have to adapt to the new conditions. Fans of MMA and bareknuckle fighting will surely be looking forward to this event. Here are the confirmed bouts for this exciting event below:
Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 5 Fight Card
Junior Dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum – Heavyweight
Renan Barao vs. Sean Soriano – Featherweight
Brandon Jenkins vs. Anthony Njokuani – Welterweight
Irwin Rivera vs. Joshua Weems – Bantamweight
This fight card is littered with Ex-UFC talent and we can expect for Jorge Masvidal and the team over at Gamebread Bareknuckle MMA to add more talent in the coming weeks. The fight fans in Jacksonville have a great fight card ahead of them coming up in September.
Garrett Kerman
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
Garrett Kerman

Arrow to top