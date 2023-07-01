Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum to fight under Bareknuckle MMA rules

Two former UFC heavyweight champions, Junior Dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum, are set to face each other for the second time, but this time under different rules. The two fighters will compete under bareknuckle MMA rules instead of traditional MMA with gloves. The bout will take place on September 8th at the VySar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, as the main event of Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 5.
Fabricio Werdum and Junior Dos Santos will rematch under bare-knuckle MMA rules in the Gamebred Bareknuckle 5 main event 👊
📰 https://t.co/KKHta6Iigg pic.twitter.com/JNu21brb89
— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 30, 2023
Dos Santos’ and Werdum’s recent performances
Dos Santos, 39, hasn’t competed since May 2022 when he suffered a shoulder injury that cost him a TKO loss to Yorgan De Castro at Eagle FC 47 in Miami. Prior to that, the Brazilian was competing inside the octagon. His loss to De Castro is his first and only fight since his UFC release. On the other hand, Werdum was last seen in May 2021 when he debuted for PFL. Originally a TKO loss to Renan Ferreira, Werdum had his defeat overturned to a no-contest after Ferreira appeared to tap out from submission before the finish. Prior to that bout, Werdum submitted Alexander Gustafsson to close his UFC career back in the summer of 2020.
Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 5 card
The event will also feature a fight between Renan Barao and Sean Soriano. The rest of the card is yet to be announced.