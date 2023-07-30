UFC News and Rumors

Justin Gaethje Declines Conor McGregor Fight Due to Steroid Use

Following his impressive victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291, Justin Gaethje was asked about a potential fight with Conor McGregor. While Gaethje admitted that the challenge was exciting, he ultimately declined the fight due to concerns about McGregor’s alleged steroid use.

Justin Gaethje’s Comments

In response to McGregor’s callout, Gaethje stated that he was not interested in fighting someone who is on steroids. Gaethje’s comments were likely in reference to McGregor’s past issues with performance-enhancing drugs, as well as his recent physique changes. McGregor has been accused of steroid use in the past, and his recent bulked-up appearance has raised suspicions among some fans and fighters.

Conor McGregor “Call the shots”

Following an impressive performance by Justin Gaethje, “The Notorious” Conor McGregor took to Twitter to express his interest in fighting the new BMF champion.

“I’m the real bmf, he can fight for pennies if he wants but I want spirits, I call the shots, I’m in it to launch shots, fuck chandler, you want it call for it.”

Potential Implications

Gaethje’s decision to decline a fight with McGregor due to concerns about steroid use could have significant implications for both fighters. For Gaethje, it shows that he is committed to fighting clean and does not want to engage in unfair competition. It also suggests that he is confident in his abilities and does not feel the need to take on risky fights.

For McGregor, Gaethje’s comments could be damaging to his reputation and could further fuel speculation about his alleged steroid use. McGregor has denied using performance-enhancing drugs in the past, but his recent physique changes have raised eyebrows among some fans and fighters. If McGregor is unable to clear his name and address these concerns, it could hurt his standing in the sport and his ability to secure high-profile fights.

Other Potential Opponents

While a fight between Gaethje and McGregor would have been exciting, there are other potential opponents for both fighters to consider. For Gaethje, a matchup with the winner of the upcoming lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev could be a compelling option. For McGregor, he will need to re-enter the USADA testing pool before he even attempts to fight anyone.

