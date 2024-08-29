Kansas City Royals face Houston Astros in key AL matchup

As we end the month of August and begin the month of September, there will be an intriguing American League series between the Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals. The Astros lead the American League West with a record of 71 wins and 62 losses. Houston has a three and a half game lead over the second place Seattle Mariners. The Royals meanwhile are at 75 wins and 59 losses, and are one game back of the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central. The series is a four game set starting at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Who are some of the key players on each team?

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. of Colleyville, Texas leads the Major Leagues in batting average (.346), runs scored (114) and hits (185). Witt Jr. has emerged as one of the most electrifying hitters in the American League, and if it was not for Aaron Judge’s magical season in New York, Witt Jr. would have been a candidate for the American League Most Valuable Player Award. Witt Jr. also has 39 doubles, 11 triples, 28 home runs, 95 runs batted in, 27 stolen bases, 44 walks, a .399 on base percentage, .618 slugging percentage, 330 total bases, and seven sacrifice flies.

Another Royals player having a fine season is first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino of Richmond, Virginia, who is third in the American League with 97 runs batted in. He only trails Judge (123 RBIs), and Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians (104 RBIs).

The Astros are led by designated hitter Yordan Alvarez of Las Tunas, Cuba and second baseman Jose Altuve of Puerto Cabello, Venezuela. Alvarez is fourth in the Major Leagues with a .311 batting average, and Altuve is fourth in the American League with 158 hits.

On the mound, the Royals are led by starting pitchers Seth Lugo of Shreveport, Louisiana and Cole Ragans of Gainesville, Florida. Lugo is second in the American League with 14 wins and fourth in the American League with 18 quality starts. Ragans is second in the AL with 187 strikeouts.