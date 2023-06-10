Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz added to UFC 292 in Boston

Two fast-rising flyweights in the UFC will clash on August 19, 2023, when Karine Silva takes on Maryna Moroz. The fight will take place at UFC 292 in Boston, Massachusetts, and will be televised on ESPN.

Karine Silva is coming off a brutal submission win over promotional newcomer Ketlen Souza where she snapped her leg in under two minutes in the first round. She will be looking to make it 8 in a row when she takes on a mainstay in the women’s flyweight division Maryna Moroz.

Let’s take a look at this flyweight matchup ahead of UFC 292 on August 19th.

Karine Silva looking to keep her winning ways going

Karine Silva has looked sensational in each of her three wins in the UFC dating back to her Contender Series fight last year. She is currently 16-4 as a professional MMA fighter and has finished all 16 of her opponents split evenly between knockouts and submissions.

Silva is a very well-rounded fighter with a strong ground game and a good striking game. She is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and she has won eight of her fights by submission. She is also a very good striker and she has won eight of her fights by knockout.

Silva’s strength is her ground game. She is very good at taking the fight to the ground and she is very difficult to submit. She is also a very good striker and she has a lot of power in her punches.

It remains to be seen how well she does in a fight that gets extended as we’ve only seen only early finishes from her. This is what makes this fight an intriguing matchup.

Maryna Moroz looking to get back on track

Maryna Moroz took her first loss since 2018 in November 2022 when she took on former title challenger Jennifer Maia. She had troubles in all departments in her fight with Maia and the fight just was too much for her.

Now she gets to take on the surging Karine Silva who’s 2-0 in her UFC career with both coming in the first round. Moroz has a ton of high-level experience fighting against the best flyweights in the world since 2015.

She hopes that her experience along with her crisp striking will give the newcomer in Silva the toughest fight of her career in hopes of getting back into the win column.

Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz Early Prediction

This fight is a very close one. Silva is the more well-rounded fighter, but Moroz is the more dangerous striker. I think this fight will be a close one, but I think Silva will be the one imposing her will in the fight and will be the one mixing it up.

If Silva can land the heavier shots when Moroz throws her boxing combinations she can certainly throw her off of her game. That will open up the takedowns where Silva will have a massive advantage. Ultimately, Silva mixes it up on the feet and on the mat which helps cruise to her first decision victory and the biggest win of her career.