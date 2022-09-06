Kayshon Boutte Removes Any LSU Content From Instagram

LSU Tigers wide receiver, Kayshon Boutte had a night to forget in Sunday’s prime time encounter against Florida State. Boutte often looked disinterested, and managed just 20 yards on 2 catches from 6 targets in the heartbreaking 1-point loss.

Just 45 minutes after the game, fans noticed that Boutte had removed any mention of LSU from his Instagram. He also unfollowed the LSU Instagram account. During the game, Boutte missed time on some critical drives and it wasn’t clear whether that was due to an injury or otherwise. While in the game, he dropped a two passes that could have been six-pointers and was simply not very good. Two other LSU players, wide receiver and punt muffer, Malik Nabers and Kyren Lacy also wiped LSU mentions from their accounts. Unlike Boutte, they did not unfollow LSU.

Hometown Recruit

Boutte was a 4-star recruit out of Louisiana’s Westgate High School. According to ESPN, he was the third ranked wide receiver in his recruiting class. Boutte chose to stay close to home and headed to Baton Rouge. He’s led LSU in receiving yardage over the last two seasons, despite only playing six games last year after battling an injury. He was expected to take a big step forward this year and has been projected as a top-10 draft pick. With his performance and the Instagram drama that followed, NFL executives and scouts might now be shifting the wide receiver’s name down draft boards.

Transfer Portal Talk

Boutte has said that during the offseason he considered entering the transfer portal. This can only lead to more speculation that Boutte is not happy at LSU and will look to move ASAP. There were murmurs that Boutte had pulled the Instagram stunt in order to shelter himself from angry LSU fans. It is of course crucial to monitor the mental health of young athletes, and if this is the case, hopefully he has a good support system at LSU to get through it.