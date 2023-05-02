The Triple Crown, a coveted title in horse racing, has fascinated fans for over a century. As the 2023 Kentucky Derby draws near, let’s delve into the three renowned races that constitute this esteemed honor and pay tribute to the legendary horses that have seized the title.

Three Triple Crown Races

The Triple Crown consists of three races for three-year-old thoroughbreds: the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes. The term “Triple Crown” traces back to the 1920s, with Charles Hatton of The Daily Racing Form credited for popularizing it in the 1930s.

Despite changes in the order, spacing, distances, and tracks over the years, the Triple Crown has always required victories in these same three events.

Three Races, Three Different Horse Racing Tests

The first leg of the Triple Crown, the Kentucky Derby, takes place on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Up to 20 horses compete in this mile-and-a-quarter race, earning it the moniker “the most exciting two minutes in sports.” The Derby exudes Southern charm, with spectators donning elaborate hats and sipping mint juleps beneath the iconic Twin Spires.

Two weeks later, the Preakness Stakes unfolds at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Preakness spans a mile and three-sixteenths, with a maximum of 14 horses competing. Victory in this race is no small feat, given the short recovery time from the Derby.

The final race, the Belmont Stakes, takes place three weeks after the Preakness at Belmont Park in New York. Referred to as the Test of the Champion, this mile-and-a-half race demands a perfect blend of speed, stamina, and grit.

Belmont Park’s main track, the longest in North America, is known as Big Sandy. Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” serenades the horses as they enter the track, and the winner is draped in a blanket of white carnations.

2023 Triple Crown Dates

Mark your calendars for the 2023 Triple Crown races:

Kentucky Derby : May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs

: May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs Preakness Stakes : May 20, 2023, at Pimlico Race Course

: May 20, 2023, at Pimlico Race Course Belmont Stakes: June 10, 2023, at Belmont Park

Triple Crown Winners

Only 13 horse have ever won the Triple Crown. The legendary Triple Crown champions are:

Sir Barton (1919)

Gallant Fox (1930)

Omaha (1935)

War Admiral (1937)

Whirlaway (1941)

Count Fleet (1943)

Assault (1946)

Citation (1948)

Secretariat (1973)

Seattle Slew (1977)

Affirmed (1978)

American Pharoah (2015)

Justify (2018)

Secretariat’s astonishing 1973 victory ended a 25-year drought and solidified his status as one of the greatest racehorses in history. The 1970s saw a surge in Triple Crown winners, with three horses achieving the feat within six years. However, after Affirmed’s win in 1978, the next 13 Derby and Preakness champions fell short at the Belmont Stakes.

American Pharoah broke the 37-year dry spell in 2015, and Justify followed suit in 2018. Their victories made Bob Baffert just the second trainer to win two Triple Crowns, joining Sunny Jim Fitzsimmons, who completed the feat in the 1930s with Gallant Fox and Omaha.

Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds

Only the winner of the 2023 Kentucky Derby can go on to win the 2023 Triple Crown. So let’s take a quick look at the odds for this year’s ‘Run for the Roses.’

As we eagerly await the 2023 Triple Crown races, we can’t help but wonder if another legendary champion will emerge this year. The excitement builds as the Kentucky Derby approaches, and we prepare to witness history in the making.