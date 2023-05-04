Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby 2023: Practical Move OUT Because of Fever, Cyclone Mischief IN

David Evans
In an unexpected turn of events, the 149th Kentucky Derby saw a significant change in its lineup just two days before the race. Practical Move, the Santa Anita Derby winner, was forced to withdraw from the esteemed competition due to an elevated temperature discovered on Thursday. Consequently, Cyclone Mischief, the first also-eligible entrant, will now join the 20-horse field, adding an exciting twist to the prestigious event.

Practical Move Scratched From Kentucky Derby

Trained by Tim Yakteen, a former assistant to Bob Baffert, Practical Move had initially secured the tenth post position for the Kentucky Derby. With morning-line odds of 10-1, the horse was the joint-fourth favorite for the “Run for the Roses.”

However, despite galloping on Thursday morning, the fever led to the decision to scratch Practical Move from the race.

With Practical Move out of the competition, Dale Romans-trained Cyclone Mischief is now set to make a mark in the Kentucky Derby. The horse, given morning line odds of 30-1, will break from post position number 20, but will still be number 21.

Cyclone Mischief IN the Kentucky Derby

Cyclone Mischief has an impressive track record, having accumulated 45 qualifying points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby. Furthermore, the colt has finished third in both the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes and the Grade 1 Florida Derby, boasting a 2-0-3 mark in seven career starts. Most top sportsbooks have not yet had time to amend their markets, but the morning line price is usually a good guide as to what odds to expect when the market reopens.

Although Cyclone Mischief’s usual jockey is Joel Rosario, he has already committed to riding Disarm, trained by Steve Asmussen, in the Derby. A new jockey for Cyclone Mischief is yet to be announced. In the meantime, the horses drawn outside of Practical Move, ranging from Disarm in the eleventh post to Continuar in the twentieth post, will all shift one gate to the inside.

The Kentucky Derby will finalize its field on Friday morning at 9 a.m.

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
