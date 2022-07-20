Kevin Durant Trade Talks Reportedly Trickling Down

It was reported nearly a month ago that Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets was looking to be traded. The league went into a frenzy as the Nets star was asking to be traded with significant time left on his contract.

It was reported that he was interested in joining the Phoenix Suns or the Miami Heat, but neither team likely has enough to get a deal done. Unless Phoenix was going to offer somebody like Devin Booker, it didn’t seem like Brooklyn was interested. In terms of the Miami Heat, they likely don’t have anybody that could be moved to Brooklyn in this type of deal.

Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Kevin Durant sweepstakes have actually not been too hot at the moment. This makes sense considering that most of the league doesn’t have a package that they can offer for Durant.

“From what I understand, the trade talks involving Kevin Durant have slowed to a trickle. You can still get some Nets folks on the phone if you wanna make an offer. But, they’re not aggressively, I’m told, making outgoing calls. The league is about to go on their first significant vacation in two years. People are scattering to Europe in the national parks and Kevin Durant is still a Net. I don’t think that’s going to change in the short-term future.”

"From what I understand, the trade talks involving Kevin Durant have slowed to a trickle." —@WindhorstESPN (via @GetUpESPN) pic.twitter.com/AnIH3XY9IL — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 20, 2022

There have been some other rumors about Kyrie Irving going to the Los Angeles Lakers, but even those seem somewhat unlikely at the moment.

Unless the Lakers can come up with a better deal that won’t include Russell Westbrook, it wouldn’t make sense from the Brooklyn Nets’ perspective to take him in return. Brooklyn has made some impressive offseason moves this year, adding TJ Warren and Royce O’Neale. If they can find a way to stay healthy and just simply focus on basketball, they have a legitimate chance of winning this year’s NBA Title.