Key series on the west coast with playoff implications

The 2024 Major League Baseball schedule has one very intriguing games on the west coast that starts Tuesday night. The Seattle Mariners host the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States. Note that is a rare two game series on the schedule.

Where do the teams stand?

The Mariners are still in playoff contention even though they are only two games above .500 at 73 wins and 71 losses. Seattle is four and a half games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West, and three games back of the Minnesota Twins for an American League wildcard spot. In fact, the Mariners have the exact same record as the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers.

The Padres are at 81 wins and 64 losses. They have the top wildcard spot in the National League and lead the Atlanta Braves by two and a half games for a playoff spot. In between the Padres and Braves are the Arizona Diamondbacks at 80 wins and 64 losses, and the red hot New York Mets at 79 wins and 65 losses. The Mets are winners of 10 of their last 11 games.

Great season for Luis Arraez

You could argue that the best hitter in the series is infielder Luis Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela. Arraez, who was traded to San Diego from the Miami Marlins on May 4 for four minor leaguers, leads the National League with a .315 batting average and 181 hits.

Best pitcher in the Series

You could make the argument that Padres closer Robert Suarez of Bolivar, Venezuela is the best pitcher who could be on the mound over the next 30 hours. He is third in the National League with 31 saves. The only two pitchers with more saves in the senior circuit are Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals (43), and Kyle Finnegan of the Washington Nationals (36).