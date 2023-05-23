Khamzat Chimaev has been one of the most talked-about fighters in the UFC since his arrival in the promotion in 2020. The undefeated welterweight has won all five of his UFC fights, all by finish, and is now being considered a legitimate contender for the title.

In a recent YouTube video, Chimaev said that he is targeting a fight with Kamaru Usman for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. Usman is the current welterweight champion and has been dominant since winning the title in 2019 but has since lost his last two fights including his title against the now-champion Leon Edwards.

A fight between Chimaev and Usman would be one of the biggest fights in UFC history. Both fighters are undefeated and are considered to be among the best welterweights in the world.

Chimaev is confident that he can beat Usman and become the new welterweight champion. He said that he is “the real deal” and that Usman is “not ready” for him.

Usman has not yet responded to Chimaev’s challenge, but he is expected to accept the fight. A fight between Chimaev and Usman would be a huge payday for both fighters and would be a major event for the UFC.

Chimaev is the new face of the UFC and is one of the most popular fighters in the world. He is known for his exciting fighting style and his dominant performances. Usman is the former welterweight champion and is considered to be one of the best fighters in the world. A win for Chimaev against Usman would be the biggest in his career and could certainly set him up for a title shot with a win.