KSI Predicts Anderson Silva To Beat Jake Paul In Boxing Match

With Jake Paul making his return to the boxing ring next weekend against former UFC world champion, Anderson Silva, lots of boxing fans, celebrities and fellow fighters are giving their predictions on how they think the fight will play out. KSI is one of them. The Brit believes Jake Paul is in for a shock next weekend.

KSI Predicts Rude Awakening For Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva is just over a week away. Their fight has got the whole boxing world talking, with many people believing that this will be the toughest test of Jake Paul’s boxing career to date.

On paper, they are right. Anderson Silva is a former long-reigning UFC Champion and is widely regarded as one of the best mixed martial artists of all time. Since retiring from MMA, Silva has come over to boxing and has been superb. He boasts a record of 3-1, with his most notable win coming against former WBC World Middleweight Champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

This was a legitimate win for ‘The Spider’, who has show he can beat the best of the best, including former world champions. Despite being 47-years-old, Silva is still a huge threat to Paul. Many people believe this could be the fight that ‘The Problem Child’ suffers his first professional boxing defeat in.

One man who certainly agrees is KSI. The Youtuber-turned-boxer and founder of Misfits Boxing believes that Paul could be in for a big shock next weekend. KSI, like a lot of boxing fans, feels like this fight will be the toughest of the American’s career and could go against his bitter rival.

KSI thinks there could be an upset on the cards, predicting that the Brazilian MMA legend will get his hand raised next weekend. In a recent interview with Boxing Social, the British YouTuber star turned boxer made it clear that he feels Jake Paul may have taken it a step too far this time around.

“Honestly, I think he might have bitten off more than he can chew,” said KSI.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva goes down next Saturday, October 29th, from the Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona. The super-fight is available to purchase for US boxing fans on Showtime PPV for $59.99. Meanwhile, for UK fans wishing to watch the fight, it is available on Fite TV for a price of £20.