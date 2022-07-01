News

KSI Next Fight Scheduled for August 27 vs Alex Wassabi

Two of the biggest YouTubers in the world, KSI and Wassabi, have finally agreed to a date for their fight. Wassabi recently fought KSIs brother, Deji, and KSI isn’t happy about how it all went down. The two have had issues for a while now, but this fight gives them both a chance to squander all of the talking and see who really hates each other more.

Deji and Wassabi fought during the main event of Showstar Boxing in March 2022. After the fight, KSI had some promising words for their future fight that showed his anger towards Wassabi.

“I honestly want to **** up Alex Wassabi… Have you seen the videos he is making? He actually thinks he can beat me. He was like ‘you better not get in my weight class or you are done. He said that I only have weight and that is the difference between me and him.

“I’m like bro I don’t think you understand who you are talking to. I am not some guy who is going to get walked on. When I put my mind to s*** it’s a very different energy.”

When Is KSI Vs Wassabi?

KSI released on Twitter that he and Wassabi will fight on August 27th in London. The event will be available to watch through pay-per-view.

KSI Boxing Career

KSI has been in three boxing matches throughout his young and probably short career. He boxed Joe Weller and Logan Paul, twice. Only one of the three was considered a professional bought. He beat Joe Weller and Logan Paul both times. He showed some promising signs of being able to compete against most entertainers that are now looking to get into boxing.

In his faith against Logan Paul, he ended up winning 58-57 according to the majority of the draw. In the second fight, Logan Paul had to forfeit due to illegally punching KSI while he was down. Paul was likely going to win the fight, but officially, KSI was the winner.

Again, he has shown some interesting signs of knowing what he’s doing. Most of these entertainers that try to get into boxing often look lost and it’s not only a bad look for them athletically, but also dangerous. KSI isn’t one of those and he should be able to compete in this fight at a somewhat high level.

Alex Wassabi’s Boxing Career

Alex Wassabi has fought in one fight and that was against Deji. He’s looking forward to his second go-around and had the following to say:

“We’re shooting for that KSI fight in August… I think it could very easily happen, it’s just from KSI’s side him actually getting in the ring, he keeps on talking about it and he’s been talking about it for what seems like years now.

“So who knows if he actually is going to put down the microphone and pick up the boxing gloves. Because there’s a lot at risk for him and I don’t think his ego can take a loss, so I don’t know if the money is going to be worth him losing in the ring.”

