Kyle Schwarber Has 22% Chance to Win Home Run Derby 2022

Philadelphia Phillies’ slugger Kyle Schwarber is going to be one of the eight players participating in the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. The Home Run Derby is going to include Pete Alonso, Ronald Acuna Jr, Albert Pujols, Julio Rodriguez, Corey Seager, Juan Soto, and Jose Ramirez.

Schwarber currently has a 22% chance to win the Home Run Derby and that percentage might be a bit too low. The elite left-handed hitter has hit home runs at a high level this season as he’s going to be coming into the All-Star break with 29 home runs on the season.

Kyle Schwarber Home Run Derby Odds +330

Kyle Schwarber is going to be coming into this one with the second-best odds to win the Home Run Derby behind Pete Alonso. At +330, he still offers some great value and should be someone you think about putting money on.

He likely is going to have the easiest first round out of any other opponent. With him taking on Albert Pujols, there’s a good chance that Schwarber is going to be able to win the first round comfortably. Although Pujols has one of the best right-handed hitters that this game has ever seen, and maybe the best right-handed hitter from the 2000s, Schwarber is in a much better position right now in his career and should be able to edge him out.

Fortunately for Schwarber, he will also not have to take on either Pete Alonso or Ronald Acuna until the finals, if he was to get there. In his second round, he will be taking on the winner of Juan Soto and Jose Ramirez. Personally, I like him to beat Jose Ramirez, but Juan Soto could be a difficult task. If Soto is locked in, there’s a chance that he could win this whole thing.

A Philadelphia Phillie hasn’t won a Home Run Derby since 2006. Bobby Abreu won the Derby in 2005, while Ryan Howard got them their second in a row in 2006.