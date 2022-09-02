Kyle Wright accomplishes feat not done since Tim Hudson

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher, Kyle Wright, won his 17th game of the season on Wednesday night and becomes the MLB’s wins leader. Winning his 17th game of the season puts him in elite company. Wright is the first pitcher to win 11 games at home since Tim Hudson did so in 2010.

Kyle Wright Joins Tim Hudson With 11 Home Wins

Brian Snitker and Kyle Wright had the following to say, according to MLB.com:

“His arsenal and weapons, I mean, they’re real,” manager Brian Snitker said about Wright. “This is just the confidence he’s pitching [with], and he’s a different guy, which comes with maturity and the success.” “I had two starts last year, and they were both pretty bad before I got called back up for the World Series,” Wright said. “Just seeing the growth that I made last year in Triple-A and being able to take in this year, and continue to do what I’ve been building and working on, is definitely exciting for me. “It’s a great feeling doing this. It’s a great feeling winning, so I want to keep it going and try to keep getting better every day.” “[This is] always kind of what we envisioned Kyle doing,” Snitker said. “Credit to him, he went back to Triple-A last year and kind of got himself going. He had the big World Series performance that I think jumped him right into this next level.”

Braves Are Really Figuring Out

After what was a somewhat interesting start to the season, the Atlanta Braves now once again look like the team that they were last season. It’s not going to be as easy for them to win another World Series this year, but they certainly have the talent to do so.

Ronald Acuna is happy with what his team was able to do in the win: