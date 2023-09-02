Jimmy Buffett, the music legend known for touring the country, performing in bare feet, and enjoying life in “Margaritaville”, has died at the age of 76.

In addition to being a music icon, Buffett was a lifelong sports fan, and his favorite teams have shared their thoughts upon hearing of his passing.

New Orleans Saints

Buffett sang the National Anthem at a 2019 New Orleans Saints game.

He got to as many games as his schedule allowed, and he really enjoyed the Super Bowl Championship 2009 season.

On behalf of the New Orleans Saints, we send our thoughts and prayers to Jimmy Buffett’s family, friends and fans He was an iconic performer, a true Saints fan, a dear friend of New Orleans, and the life of the party Jimmy will be dearly missed but celebrated forever 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TSMH6xasse — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 2, 2023

.@jimmybuffett just mic dropped after the National Anthem. Is that allowed? pic.twitter.com/otZretsS3v — Craig (@craig_atx) January 20, 2019

Chicago Cubs

We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary musician and Cubs fan Jimmy Buffett. Thank you for introducing Wrigley Field to the world as a concert venue. The Cubs organization sends its sincere condolences to Buffett’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/NXHbsbyY6e — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 2, 2023

Rest in Peace to a huge @Cubs and baseball fan, Jimmy Buffett. pic.twitter.com/Qmx95F2gHu — Billy Krumb (@ClubhouseCancer) September 2, 2023

Buffett combined his love for the Cubs and performing and brought his show to Wrigley Field.

Miami Heat

Buffett is famously known for getting ejected from a 2001 Knicks vs. Heat game for yelling at a ref.

RIP music legend and Miami Heat fan Jimmy Buffett pic.twitter.com/x4zHzu4xrs — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 2, 2023

My favorite Jimmy Buffett memory – getting ejected from a 2001 Knicks Heat game for cursing at the ref pic.twitter.com/EOdQFPRj7G — Dave Greenfield (@davegfield) September 2, 2023

Tennis

Buffett enjoyed playing tennis, and one of the last pictures of him was from Father’s Day 2023 on a tennis court with his son Cameron.

RIP Jimmy Buffett 🙏 Here is the legend on Father’s Day this year with his son Cameron 🎾 pic.twitter.com/Iv7gVGeguT — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) September 2, 2023

Rest in Peace Jimmy Buffett