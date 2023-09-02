News

Legendary Musician Jimmy Buffett Honored By His Favorite Teams: New Orleans Saints, Chicago Cubs, And Miami Heat

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jimmy Buffett

Jimmy Buffett, the music legend known for touring the country, performing in bare feet, and enjoying life in “Margaritaville”, has died at the age of 76.

In addition to being a music icon, Buffett was a lifelong sports fan, and his favorite teams have shared their thoughts upon hearing of his passing.

New Orleans Saints

Buffett sang the National Anthem at a 2019 New Orleans Saints game.

He got to as many games as his schedule allowed, and he really enjoyed the Super Bowl Championship 2009 season.

 

Chicago Cubs

Buffett combined his love for the Cubs and performing and brought his show to Wrigley Field.

Miami Heat

Buffett is famously known for getting ejected from a 2001 Knicks vs. Heat game for yelling at a ref.

Tennis

Buffett enjoyed playing tennis, and one of the last pictures of him was from Father’s Day 2023 on a tennis court with his son Cameron.

Rest in Peace Jimmy Buffett

Topics  
Cubs Heat News Saints
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
