UFC News and Rumors

Leon Edwards Could Fight at UFC 295 in November at Madison Square Garden

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Leon Edwards UFC

Leon Edwards and Dana White are targeting a return to the UFC in November. The welterweight champion is currently recovering from a hand injury, but he is hoping to be back in action by UFC 295.

Edwards last fought in March, when he defeated Kamaru Usman by unanimous decision to defend his UFC welterweight championship. He was scheduled to defend his title against Colby Covington at UFC London in July, but the fight was canceled due to Edwards’ hand injury.

Edwards is now targeting a return at UFC 295, which is scheduled to take place on November 10 in Madison Square Garden. The event is not yet finalized, but Edwards is hoping to be the main event.

Dana White Says Edwards Could Fight at UFC 295

UFC President Dana White recently spoke to TNT Sports about Edwards’ return. White said that Edwards is “definitely” going to fight before the end of the year, and he could be on the UFC 295 card.

White said that Edwards is “still the champion” and that he “has to fight.” He said that the UFC is “working on some things” for Edwards, and that he could be fighting in November.

Edwards’ Return Would Be a Major Event

Edwards’ return would be a major event for the UFC. He is one of the most popular fighters in the welterweight division, and he is a former champion. A fight between Edwards and Covington would be a huge fight.

A fight between Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev would also be a big fight. Both fighters are known for their exciting fighting styles, and they are both fan favorites.

A fight between Edwards and Muhammad would be a technical battle. Both fighters are skilled strikers, and they are both known for their ability to mix it up on the feet and the ground.

Edwards is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC, and his return is highly anticipated. The future of the welterweight division is very exciting, and Edwards could be the next UFC welterweight champion for quite some time.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC 242- Makhachev vs Ramos

Islam Makhachev calls for Leon Edwards champ vs champ fight at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 18 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC 179: Aldo v Mendes 2
Andre Fili Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 18 2023
UFC News and Rumors
nathaniel wood andre ewell
Nathaniel Wood Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 18 2023
UFC News and Rumors
molly mccann
Molly McCann Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 18 2023
UFC News and Rumors
marcin tybura
Marcin Tybura Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 18 2023
UFC News and Rumors
tom-aspinall
Tom Aspinall Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 18 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Khamzat Chimaev UFC 1
Paulo Costa Seemingly Confirms Fight with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top