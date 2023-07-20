Leon Edwards and Dana White are targeting a return to the UFC in November. The welterweight champion is currently recovering from a hand injury, but he is hoping to be back in action by UFC 295.

Dana White: Leon Edwards possibility to fight at UFC 295 via @MMAFighting https://t.co/gndxh7zWA7 — MMA Alley (@MMAAlley) July 18, 2023

Edwards last fought in March, when he defeated Kamaru Usman by unanimous decision to defend his UFC welterweight championship. He was scheduled to defend his title against Colby Covington at UFC London in July, but the fight was canceled due to Edwards’ hand injury.

Edwards is now targeting a return at UFC 295, which is scheduled to take place on November 10 in Madison Square Garden. The event is not yet finalized, but Edwards is hoping to be the main event.

Dana White Says Edwards Could Fight at UFC 295

UFC President Dana White recently spoke to TNT Sports about Edwards’ return. White said that Edwards is “definitely” going to fight before the end of the year, and he could be on the UFC 295 card.

White said that Edwards is “still the champion” and that he “has to fight.” He said that the UFC is “working on some things” for Edwards, and that he could be fighting in November.

Edwards’ Return Would Be a Major Event

Edwards’ return would be a major event for the UFC. He is one of the most popular fighters in the welterweight division, and he is a former champion. A fight between Edwards and Covington would be a huge fight.

A fight between Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev would also be a big fight. Both fighters are known for their exciting fighting styles, and they are both fan favorites.

A fight between Edwards and Muhammad would be a technical battle. Both fighters are skilled strikers, and they are both known for their ability to mix it up on the feet and the ground.

Edwards is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC, and his return is highly anticipated. The future of the welterweight division is very exciting, and Edwards could be the next UFC welterweight champion for quite some time.