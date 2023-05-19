Dustin Jacoby and Kennedy Nzechukwu are set to face off in a light heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night on August 5th, 2023 which is rumored to take place in Nashville, Tennessee. Jacoby is on a bit of a skid losing each of his last two fights meanwhile, Nzechukwu is riding high with three consecutive stoppage victories. Let’s take a look at each fighter heading into this pivotal matchup in the light heavyweight division.

This should be fun. Dustin Jacoby (18-7-1) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-3) is set for a #UFC event Aug. 5, per multiple sources. Story headed to @MMAjunkie. pic.twitter.com/jqI1oYwTw7 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) May 18, 2023

Dustin Jacoby

Dustin Jacoby is a 33-year-old MMA fighter with a professional record of 18-7-1 (6-4-1 UFC). He has been fighting professionally since 2010 and has competed in various promotions such as Bellator, Glory Kickboxing, and the UFC. Jacoby is known for his striking skills, with 11 of his wins coming by way of knockout.

Jacoby is coming off a two-fight losing streak and will be looking for a big bounce-back win against Nzechukwu. He has elite striking abilities that will always make him a fan favorite in the shallow light heavyweight division. With that said, if he doesn’t get the job done in this fight he could be on the chopping block yet again.

Kennedy Nzechukwu

Kennedy Nzechukwu is a 29-year-old Nigerian fighter with a professional record of 12-3 (6-3 UFC). He made his professional debut in 2016 and has competed in various promotions such as LFA and XKO before getting his contract with his second attempt on the Contender Series. Nzechukwu is known for his striking skills, with 7 of his wins coming by way of knockout.

OUT COLD. Kennedy Nzechukwu connects with a BOMB to end it 😱 [ 📱 LIVE on Fight Pass, ESPN2, #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/r8A0HnGknt — UFC (@ufc) March 7, 2021

Nzechukwu is coming off a big win against Devin Clark that saw him put Clark to sleep via standing guillotine choke at UFC 288 on May 6th. This will be Nzechukwu’s biggest fight of his career and if he is victorious he would finally get that coveted ranking next to his name.

Early Prediction

It’s difficult to predict the outcome of this fight as both fighters are skilled strikers. However, based on their recent performances, Nzechukwu may have the upper hand. He is coming off a win and has only lost once in his last four fights. On the other hand, Jacoby is coming off a two-fight losing streak and may be looking to regain his confidence. It will be interesting to see how this fight plays out and who comes out on top.