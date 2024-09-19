NHL News and Rumors

Lightning name Victor Hedman captain

Jeremy Freeborn
NHL: Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have named defenseman Victor Hedman of Ornskoldsvik, Sweden team captain according to nhl.com. Hedman becomes the 11th captain in Lightning history and replaces Steven Stamkos of Markham, Ontario, who held the role for the past 11 seasons, since the 2013-14 season.

Who have been the other 10 Lightning captains?

Since the Lightning joined the NHL in the 1995-96 season, their captains have been center Paul Ysebaert of Sarnia, Ontario (1995 to 1998), right winger Mikael Renberg of Pitea, Sweden (1997 to 1998), left winger Rob Zamuner of Oakville, Ontario (1998 to 1999), center Chris Gratton of Brantford, Ontario (1999 to 2000), defenseman Bill Houlder of Thunder Bay, Ontario (1999 to 2000), center Vincent LeCavalier of Ile Bizard, Quebec (1999 to 2001 and 2008 to 2013), left winger Dave Andreychuk of Hamilton, Ontario (2002 to 2006), center Tim Taylor of Stratford, Ontario (2006 to 2007), right wing Martin St. Louis of Laval, Quebec (2013 to 2014), and Stamkos. Hedman is the second Swedish born player to captain the Lightning (following Renberg), and the second defenseman to captain the Lightning (following Houlder).

Fifth Active Defenseman to be a NHL Captain

Headman is the fifth active defenseman to captain a NHL franchise. He is joined by Jared Spurgeon of Edmonton, Alberta (captain of the Minnesota Wild), Quinn Hughes of Orlando, Florida (captain of the Vancouver Canucks), Roman Josi of Bern, Switzerland (captain of the Nashville Predators), and Jacob Trouba of Rochester, Michigan (captain of the New York Rangers).

Eighth Active European to be a NHL Captain

Hedman is the eighth active European to captain a NHL franchise. He is joined by Josi, centre Mikael Backlund of Vasteras, Sweden (captain of the Calgary Flames), left winger Gabriel Landeskog of Stockholm, Sweden (captain of the Colorado Avalanche), centre Aleksander Barkov of Tampere, Finland (captain of the Florida Panthers), centre Anze Kopitar of Jesenice, Slovenia (captain of the Los Angeles Kings), centre Nico Hischier of Brig, Switzerland (captain of the New Jersey Devils), and left winger Alexander Ovechkin of Moscow, Russia (captain of the Washington Capitals).

NHL News and Rumors Tampa Bay Lightning
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
