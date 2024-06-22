NHL News and Rumors

Live updates of game six of 2024 Stanley Cup Finals

Jeremy Freeborn
The Edmonton Oilers are playing the Florida Panthers in game six of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton. Here are the live updates. With a win tonight, the Florida Panthers win the Stanley Cup as they lead the best out of seven series three games to two.

8:29 PM ET–Missed penalty call by the referees…Corey Perry of the Oilers received a high stick from Anton Lundell of the Panthers…no penalty…

8:35 PM ET–Warren Foegele opens the scoring for the Oilers…1-0 Edmonton…Leon Draisaitl and Brett Kulak pick up the assists…

8:37 PM ET–Mattias Janmark gets slashing penalty…Panthers power play…

8:40 PM ET–Oilers dominate opening 11 minutes with shots on goal as they have a 8-1 advantage…

8:51 PM ET–Oilers power-play as Eetu Luostarinen given a slashing penalty on Draisaitl…

8:58 PM ET–Oilers lead Panthers 1-0 after one period…outshot Florida 11-2…

 

 

 

 

Edmonton Oilers NHL News and Rumors
