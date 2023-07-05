UFC News and Rumors

Logan Paul Offers to Make UFC Debut on Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg Card, Calls Out Paddy Pimblett

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Youtuber Calls Logan Paul out for NFT Crypto Scam

YouTube star Logan Paul has expressed his desire to make his mixed martial arts debut against Paddy Pimblett on the same UFC card as billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Paul, who has no previous experience in MMA, made the announcement on his podcast, Impaulsive with Logan Paul.

The card featuring Musk and Zuckerberg is still a rumor, but Paul is keen to be a part of it. He called out Pimblett, who has become one of the faces of the UFC roster due to his brash-talking antics and undefeated start to his career in the UFC

Paddy Pimblett Mocks Logan Paul with Huge Advertising Campaign

Paddy Pimblett has mocked Logan Paul’s Prime energy drink with his own advertising campaign around London. In a viral marketing campaign, Pimblett has mocked his rival, adding the caption ‘Logan Paul loves BodyFuel’ with a picture of himself

Pimblett has laughed off Paul’s claims that he could beat him in MMA despite having no previous experience in the sport. However, if a fight can be agreed in the cage, it would likely draw huge numbers given the pair’s reputations and would be feasible with Paul holding a good relationship with UFC president Dana White

The Potential Fight

If the fight between Paul and Pimblett does happen, it would be a significant event for the UFC. Paul has a massive following on social media, and his presence in the octagon would undoubtedly attract a lot of attention. Pimblett, on the other hand, is a rising star in the UFC and has been making waves with his impressive performances.

It remains to be seen whether the fight will happen, but it is clear that both fighters are interested in making it a reality. Paul has been training in MMA for some time now and has been sparring with some of the best fighters in the world, including current UFC’s featherweight and middleweight champions Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya.

Logan Paul’s announcement of his desire to make his MMA debut against Paddy Pimblett on the same UFC card as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has generated a lot of buzz in the MMA world. While the card featuring Musk and Zuckerberg is still a rumor, the potential fight between Paul and Pimblett would undoubtedly draw a lot of attention. It remains to be seen whether the fight will happen, but it is clear that both fighters are interested in making it a reality.
Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
631851778

Yair Rodriguez Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
How to Bet on UFC 273 in ME | Maine Sports Betting Guide
Alexander Volkanovski Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  3h
UFC News and Rumors
manon fiorot
Manon Fiorot expects power and size advantage over Rose Namajunas at UFC Paris
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 3 2023
UFC News and Rumors
631851778
Jon Anik believes Yair Rodriguez will ‘absolutely’ be competitive with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 290
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 3 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Vegas 53 Fighter Pay: Salaries, Win Bonus, and Incentive Pay
Marlon Vera questions if Sean O’Malley is worthy of UFC title shot
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 3 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc 290
UFC 290 Fighter Pay: Alexander Volkanovski to take home over $500,000 in salary and payouts
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 3 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc 290
UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Fight Card, Date and Time
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 3 2023
More News
Arrow to top