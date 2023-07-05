YouTube star Logan Paul has expressed his desire to make his mixed martial arts debut against Paddy Pimblett on the same UFC card as billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Paul, who has no previous experience in MMA, made the announcement on his podcast, Impaulsive with Logan Paul.

Logan Paul says if Musk/Zuckerberg happens he will make his UFC debut and fight for free on the under card.pic.twitter.com/XlhmAvEydV — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) July 4, 2023

The card featuring Musk and Zuckerberg is still a rumor, but Paul is keen to be a part of it. He called out Pimblett, who has become one of the faces of the UFC roster due to his brash-talking antics and undefeated start to his career in the UFC

Paddy Pimblett Mocks Logan Paul with Huge Advertising Campaign

Paddy Pimblett has mocked Logan Paul’s Prime energy drink with his own advertising campaign around London. In a viral marketing campaign, Pimblett has mocked his rival, adding the caption ‘Logan Paul loves BodyFuel’ with a picture of himself

🚨Paddy Pimblett calls out KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration Drink claiming his Body Fuel drink is better‼️ pic.twitter.com/S28uasMVGk — SOCIAL ZONE (@socialzonepromo) December 8, 2022

Pimblett has laughed off Paul’s claims that he could beat him in MMA despite having no previous experience in the sport. However, if a fight can be agreed in the cage, it would likely draw huge numbers given the pair’s reputations and would be feasible with Paul holding a good relationship with UFC president Dana White The Potential Fight If the fight between Paul and Pimblett does happen, it would be a significant event for the UFC. Paul has a massive following on social media, and his presence in the octagon would undoubtedly attract a lot of attention. Pimblett, on the other hand, is a rising star in the UFC and has been making waves with his impressive performances. It remains to be seen whether the fight will happen, but it is clear that both fighters are interested in making it a reality. Paul has been training in MMA for some time now and has been sparring with some of the best fighters in the world, including current UFC’s featherweight and middleweight champions Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya. Izzy, Logan Paul, Craig Jones, and Volk what a fucking training session 🤯 pic.twitter.com/glucSxPEBg — BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) May 31, 2023 Logan Paul’s announcement of his desire to make his MMA debut against Paddy Pimblett on the same UFC card as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has generated a lot of buzz in the MMA world. While the card featuring Musk and Zuckerberg is still a rumor, the potential fight between Paul and Pimblett would undoubtedly draw a lot of attention. It remains to be seen whether the fight will happen, but it is clear that both fighters are interested in making it a reality.