UFC News and Rumors

Logan Paul Plans to Beat Conor McGregor After Boxing Dillon Danis on October 14th

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Logan Paul Helps WWE SummerSlam 2023 Set Revenue Record With $8.5 Million Tickets Sold

Logan Paul, the YouTube star turned boxer, is set to fight Dillon Danis on October 14th, and he has already set his sights on Conor McGregor. Paul stated that he plans to “beat the sh*t” out of McGregor, whom he referred to as an “average MMA fighter.”

Paul has been vocal about his desire to fight McGregor for some time now. In a recent interview with Bad Left Hook, he stated that he plans to “beat the s—t” out of McGregor and that he is “going to knock him out.” Paul also confirmed his plans to call out McGregor if he wins his fight against Danis.

Paul’s Training

Paul has been training hard for his upcoming fight against Danis. He recently posted a picture on social media showing off his ripped physique and stating that he is “ready to go.” Paul has also been working with some of the top trainers in the boxing world, including former world champion boxer Shane Mosley.

McGregor’s Training

McGregor is currently training for his upcoming fight against Chandler, which is set to take place in December or possibly early 2024. McGregor has been training with Danis, who is a close friend and training partner of his. McGregor has stated that he is confident in his ability to beat Chandler and that he is focused on regaining his status as one of the top fighters in the world.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Max Holloway v Alexander Volkanovski

UFC Singapore Max Holloway vs Chan Sung Jung Odds, Prediction, Best Bet

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  16h
UFC News and Rumors
Kiefer Crosbie son
Bellator Veteran Kiefer Crosbie Signs with UFC, Debut Set for UFC 293
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  20h
UFC News and Rumors
ufc singapore
UFC Singapore Weigh-In Results: Main Event Set , All 26 Fighters on Point
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  21h
UFC News and Rumors
anthony hernandez
Anthony Hernandez Out of UFC Noche, Josh Fremd Steps in to Fight Roman Kopylov
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 24 2023
UFC News and Rumors
tatsuro taira
Undefeated Tatsuro Taira to Face David Dvorak at UFC Vegas 81
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 24 2023
UFC News and Rumors
mayra bueno silva
Mayra Bueno Silva, Walt Harris Temporary Suspensions Extended by Nevada Athletic Commission
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 24 2023
UFC News and Rumors
nasrat haqparast
Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones Set for UFC 293 on September 9
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 24 2023
More News
Arrow to top