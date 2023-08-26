Logan Paul Plans to Beat Conor McGregor After Boxing Dillon Danis on October 14th

Logan Paul, the YouTube star turned boxer, is set to fight Dillon Danis on October 14th, and he has already set his sights on Conor McGregor. Paul stated that he plans to “beat the sh*t” out of McGregor, whom he referred to as an “average MMA fighter.”

Paul has been vocal about his desire to fight McGregor for some time now. In a recent interview with Bad Left Hook, he stated that he plans to “beat the s—t” out of McGregor and that he is “going to knock him out.” Paul also confirmed his plans to call out McGregor if he wins his fight against Danis.

Paul’s Training

Paul has been training hard for his upcoming fight against Danis. He recently posted a picture on social media showing off his ripped physique and stating that he is “ready to go.” Paul has also been working with some of the top trainers in the boxing world, including former world champion boxer Shane Mosley.

McGregor’s Training

McGregor is currently training for his upcoming fight against Chandler, which is set to take place in December or possibly early 2024. McGregor has been training with Danis, who is a close friend and training partner of his. McGregor has stated that he is confident in his ability to beat Chandler and that he is focused on regaining his status as one of the top fighters in the world.