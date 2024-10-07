Longhorns return to no. 1 in 2024 College Football rankings

After the University of Alabama Crimson Tide were shockingly beaten 40-35 to the Vanderbilt University Commanders on Saturday, there was a new number one team announced in College Football on Sunday. The University of Texas Longhorns return to number one after having the top position earlier in the season.

Texas had the Week Six Bye

The Longhorns moved up the standings even though they did not play. Texas entered this past week ranked number two, as they were passed by Alabama, after the Crimson Tide came through with an impressive 41-34 win over Georgia in week five. When the Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs, Alabama was ranked fourth and Georgia was ranked second. Alabama leapfrogged Texas, Georgia, and Ohio State into the number one spot.

Who has been number one this season?

Georgia was at number one to start the year. The Bulldogs beat Clemson 34-3 in their opening game, and stayed at number one after week two when they spanked Tennessee Tech 48-3. However, Georgia moved out of the number one spot after week three when they narrowly beat Kentucky 13-12 on September 14. Texas then moved into number one and stayed there until the Alabama win over Georgia.

Look back at the Longhorns season

Texas beat Colorado State 52-0 on August 31, 24th ranked Michigan 31-12 on September 7, University of Texas at San Antonio 56-7 on September 14, Louisiana-Monroe 51-3 on September 21, and Mississippi State 35-13 on September 28.

Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers of San Antonio, Texas is Texas’s number one quarterback He has completed 58 of 79 passes for 691 passing yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions before suffering an abdominal injury. Ewers also has three rushes for six rushing yards.

Who do Texas play coming up?

The Longhorns play 18th ranked Oklahoma on October 12th and fifth ranked Georgia on October 19. They then play Vanderbilt on October 26. The Commanders are not ranked, but maybe should be after beating Alabama. Then in November, Texas plays Florida on November 9, Arkansas on November 16, Kentucky on November 23, and Texas A & M on November 30.