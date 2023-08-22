News

Lonzo Ball to Miss 2023-24 Season

Mathew Huff
Lonzo Ball's Alarming Injury Update

Lonzo Ball will be out for the whole 2023-24 season. The Chicago Bulls guard confirmed it on Trae Young’s podcast. This is what he had to say:

“When I first got hurt, we didn’t really know what it was. I was seeing all type of different doctors and stuff. I was just kind of going up and down. That was really hard for me because I just didn’t know what the next day was going to be like. At least now, I got the surgery. We got a plan moving forward. We’ve been on plan. I’m on track.”

Unfortunately for Ball, his NBA career has not gone to plan. His career trajectory is nowhere near what his brother’s, LaMelo Ball, is as of right now.

Lonzo Ball Out for 2023-24 Campaign

Lonzo Ball’s Chicago Bulls Tenure

Lonzo Ball is one of the better defensive guards in the league when healthy. Sadly, he has barely gotten to showcase this during his tenure with the Bulls. Not like he did when he was with the New Orleans Pelicans. Ball has not played since January 22 nd of 2022. During his Bulls tenure, he has appeared in 35 games and has averaged 13.0 points, 1.8 steals, and 5.1 assists per game.

His defensive rating while with Chicago is 111 to go along with a defensive box plus/minus of +1.6. Ball can clearly still be a serviceable point guard when healthy. However, his knee injuries have massively hindered his career and as a result, also halted some progress from the Chicago Bulls.

The State of the Chicago Bulls

Many have questioned the direction the Chicago Bulls are taking right now. They re-signed Nikola Vucevic, but Zach LaVine continues to be involved in trade rumors. The team is still retaining DeMar DeRozan, but outside of this trio, there are plenty of question marks. The Bulls faltered in the play-in tournament last season, just one year removed from being an upper echelon squad in the Eastern Conference. Chicago’s depth is still suspect and many question whether the star trio can co-exist together.

Now, without Lonzo Ball, they are going to be lacking even more depth and especially miss his perimeter defense. Hopefully, Lonzo Ball can eventually make a comeback and come back as a solid NBA point guard. Sadly, injuries have massively hindered his progress in the league as of late.

