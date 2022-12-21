Louisville Hire of Jeff Brohm Generates $750,000 in Season Ticket Sales – 25% of Sales from Previously Canceled Ticket Holders

Jeff Brohm seems to be generating a buzz around Louisville. Brohm was hired to be the head coach of his alma mater just two weeks ago, but he has already generated $750,000 in season ticket sales. Cardinals fans are flocking back in their droves as around 25 percent of these sales are coming from season ticket holders who had previously canceled their tickets.

Brohm’s Hire Causes Season Ticket Sales to Spike

When former Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield left for Cincinatti, Louisville fans finally got what they wanted. For years, fans had been clamoring for the school to hire alma mater Jeff Brohm and now their wish had come true. And they are voting with their wallets.

Brohm was a former quarterback for the Cardinals in the early 90s. He is in the Louisville college football Ring of Honor and is much revered by the fans.

Just copped Louisville football season tickets. Season can't get here fast enough lol — Alexander. (@KAlexanderr_) December 19, 2022

Since the hire of Brohm, Louisville has generated over $750,000 in season ticket sales. The university’s associate athletic director for external relations, Lottie Stockwell said 90 percent of season ticket sales for next season have occurred since the hire of Brohm.

“It’s been profound,” Stockwell said. “We have seen a real spike. It’s been people who said they haven’t had season tickets in a few years and I want them back, or I can’t wait to get my seats back or I want more, or better or I have never been a season-ticket holder before and now I want to be a part of it.

“It’s like one of those cartoon charts where it’s kind of hoovering here and then a total shoot up to the right.”

Stockwell also mentioned that people who previously canceled their season ticket are coming back. She said that 25 percent of ticket sales were to ‘past buyers.’

Louisville beat Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl on Saturday and has one of their best recruiting classes in recent years in 2023. Cardinal fans might have good reason to be excited for the future.