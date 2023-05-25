MLB News and Rumors

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has surprising day off for Diamondbacks

Jeremy Freeborn
Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

One of Major League Baseball’s hottest hitters as of late is Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. of Sancti Spiritus, Cuba. He currently has a 16 game hitting streak, which is the longest active streak, and the second longest streak in the National League this season. However on Wednesday, Gurriel Jr. was given the day off by Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo. As a result, Arizona lost 6-5 to the Philadelphia Phillies in 10 innings.

Inside look at the Streak

Gurriel Jr.’s  streak began on May 3 in a 12-7 Diamondbacks win over the Texas Rangers. During this stretch he is batting .400 with 26 hits in 65 at bats. Gurriel Jr. has scored 17 runs and had seven doubles, seven home runs, 14 runs batted in, eight walks, an on base percentage of .473 and a slugging percentage of .831.

Two Best Games during the Streak

Gurriel Jr. has had two four-hit games during this impressive stretch. He had one home run and three singles on May 6 in an 8-7 Diamondbacks win over the Washington Nationals, and then had two singles, one double and one home run in a 6-3 Diamondbacks win over the Phillies on May 22.

Game during the streak without an at bat

On May 8, in a 5-2 Diamondbacks win over the Miami Marlins, Gurriel Jr. came into pinch hit during the sixth inning and walked. Due to the fact a walk is not an official at bat, Gurriel Jr.’s streak of three games at the time was allowed to continue even though he did not have a hit.

Who has the longest hitting streak in the National League this season?

Bryson Stott of the Philadelphia Phillies has the longest hitting streak in the National League this season at 17 games. Mauricio Dubon of the Houston Astros has the longest streak in the Majors this season at 20, while Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox also has had a hitting streak of 16.

 

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

