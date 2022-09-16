News

Luis Robert hand injury will upset White Sox fans

Jon Conahan
MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox
The Chicago White Sox have been one of baseball’s most disappointing teams throughout the season. Although they still sit in second place of the American League Central at 74-70 and are only three games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians, this was one of their most disappointing years in recent memory.

There are a few reasons why the White Sox have struggled this year and most of that is because of some injuries that they’ve dealt with. Most importantly, their superstar 25-year-old center fielder,  Luis Robert, has been dealing with a hand injury for quite some time and it’s highly questionable why the White Sox haven’t made the right decision to sit him to get him healthy.

According to Scott Merkin, Robert had the following to say:

“Just when I swing. When I swing and I make contact, when I make contact just a little bit. If the at-bat goes longer, it’s there a little bit. But nothing major. Nothing that I can’t handle,” said Luis Robert.

“I want to help the team. Even though right now I’m probably not 100 percent, it is important for me to be there and to support the team and try to do my best in any capacity that I can.”

If you’re a White Sox fan and you’re hearing this news, this is likely the last thing that you’d want to hear from Louis Robert. He’s legitimately the future of this organization and anytime that he’s not fully healthy is a major issue not only for the White Sox, but for baseball because of how much fans love watching him.

It’s going to be interesting to see what the White Sox do towards the end of the year, but their main focus has to be making sure that Robert is healthy. If he’s not, this team’s future is in jeopardy.

MLB News and Rumors News White Sox
Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
