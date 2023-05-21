UFC News and Rumors

Mackenzie Dern talks about her call out of Rose Namajunas after big win at UFC Vegas 73

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
2 min read
mackenzie dern

Mackenzie Dern, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and UFC strawweight contender, has recently called out Rose Namajunas for a potential fight. In an interview with MMA Fighting, Dern explained her reasoning behind the callout and expressed her openness to fighting Jessica Andrade as well.

Dern stated that she believes Namajunas is the best fighter in the division and that a fight between them would be a great challenge for her. She also mentioned that she respects Namajunas as a person and a fighter, saying “I think she’s an amazing champion, an amazing person, and I think it would be a great fight.”
Dern also expressed her willingness to fight Jessica Andrade, who is currently ranked #2 in the division. She stated that she believes Andrade is a tough opponent and that a win over her would be a huge accomplishment.
“I think Jessica Andrade is one of the toughest girls in the division,” Dern said. “She’s been champion before, she’s fought for the title multiple times, so I think it would be a great fight.”
In another interview with CBS Sports, Dern opened up about her recent divorce from Brazilian surfer Wesley Santos. She described the divorce process as “messy” but stated that she has been able to stay focused on her training and fighting career.
“I’m just trying to stay focused on my career and my goals,” Dern said. “I’m not going to let anything distract me from that.”
Dern’s career has been marked by both success and setbacks, but she remains one of the top contenders in the UFC strawweight division. With her impressive grappling skills and growing striking game, she is sure to be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
