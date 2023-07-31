UFC News and Rumors

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker set for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi

Garrett Kerman
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev Fight Card, UFC Odds and Best Bets

The UFC has announced that Magomed Ankalaev will face Johnny Walker in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. The fight is expected to be a crucial one for the 205-pound division.

Magomed Ankalaev is a Russian mixed martial artist who currently competes in the light heavyweight division of the UFC. He has a professional record of 18 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw. Ankalaev is currently ranked No. 2 in the division.

Johnny Walker is a Brazilian mixed martial artist who also competes in the light heavyweight division of the UFC. He has a professional record of 21 wins and 7 losses. Walker is currently ranked No. 6 in the division.

Ankalaev vs. Walker

The fight between Ankalaev and Walker is expected to be a crucial one for the 205-pound division. Ankalaev is coming off a draw against Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight championship back in December 2022, while Walker is coming off a unanimous decision win against Anthony Smith at UFC on ABC 4.

Ankalaev is known for his striking skills, with 9 of his 18 wins coming by knockout. Walker is also a striker, with 16 of his 21 wins coming by knockout.

UFC 294 Confirmed Fights

UFC 294 is set to take place on October 21, 2023, in Abu Dhabi. The event will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira.

Let’s take a look at the confirmed fights so far for UFC 294.

  • Islam Makhachev (C) vs Charles Oliveira (1) – Lightweight Championship
  • Paulo Costa (7) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (4 WW)
  • Nassourdine Imavov (13) vs Ikram Aliskerov
  • Magomed Ankalaev (2) vs Johnny Walker (6)
  • Tim Elliott (10) vs Muhammad Mokaev (11)
