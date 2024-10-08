Maple Leafs sign left winger Max Pacioretty

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed left winger Max Pacioretty of New Canaan, Connecticut to a one year deal worth $873,770 according to Rogers Sportsnet on Monday. At age 35, Pacioretty gives the Maple Leafs veteran leadership as they try to win their first Stanley Cup in 58 years.

Who has Pacioretty played for in the past?

Pacioretty is joining his fifth National Hockey League franchise. He has previously played a decade with the Montreal Canadiens from 2008 to 2018, four seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights from 2018 to 2022, and one season each with the Carolina Hurricanes (2022 to 2023), and the Washington Capitals (2023 to 2024).

Pacioretty’s 2023-24 NHL season

Pacioretty had four goals and 19 assists for 23 points in 47 games. He was a -14 with 25 penalty minutes, 11 power play points, 95 shots on goal, five faceoff wins, 22 blocked shots, 76 hits, 14 takeaways, and 16 giveaways.

This past season, Pacioretty had two multi-point games. He had two assists in a 5-2 Capitals win over the St. Louis Blues on January 18, and two assists again in a 5-2 Capitals win over the Philadelphia Flyers on March 1. In the Capitals win over the Blues, Pacioretty helped set up T.J. Oshie of Everett, Washington twice. In the Capitals win over the Flyers, Pacioretty set up Sonny Milano of Massapequa, New York and Dylan Strome of Mississauga, Ontario.

Some of Pacioretty’s notable accomplishments and accolades

In 2011-12, Pacioretty won the Bill Masterton Award to the player who best exemplifies perseverance, dedication and sportsmanship. While with the Canadiens he overcame a broken neck on March 8, 2011, to lead the Canadiens in scoring the following season with 65 points (33 goals and 32 assists). Pacioretty led the NHL with 11 game-winning goals while with the Montreal Canadiens in 2013-14, and led the NHL with a +38 while with the Canadiens in 2014-15.

Pacioretty was also the third American captain in the history of the Canadiens organization. The first was defenseman Chris Chelios of Chicago, Illinois (1989 to 1990), and the second was Brian Gionta of Rochester, New York (2010 to 2014).