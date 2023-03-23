March Madness continues on Thursday with the very exciting Sweet 16. Let’s take a look at who the top scorer is this season on the 16 teams that are left.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Brandon Miller of Nashville, Tennessee leads Alabama this season with 19.1 points per game. He is the leading scorer despite the fact he had zero points in Alabama’s 96-76 March Madness first round win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Ricky Council IV of Durham, North Carolina leads Arkansas with 16.1 points per game. In the first two Razorbacks wins in March Madness, he has scored 39 points, including 21 points in Arkansas’s 72-71 second round upset win over top-ranked Kansas.

California-Los Angeles Bruins

UCLA’s top scorer in 2022-23 is Jaime Jaquez Jr. of Camarillo, California with 17.5 points per game. He has 41 points in two March Madness wins, including 24 points in a 68-63 second round UCLA win over Northwestern.

Connecticut Huskies

UConn’s leading scorer this season is Adama Sanogo of Bamako, Mali, who has averaged 17.5 points per game. He has 52 points in the Huskies’s first two March Madness wins. Sanogo scored 28 points in an 87-63 first round win over Iona and then 24 points in a 70-55 second round win over St. Mary’s.

Creighton Blue Jays

Ryan Kalkbrenner of St. Louis, Missouri is averaging 15.7 points per game. He scored 31 points in Creighton’s first round March Madness win, a 72-63 win over North Carolina State.

Florida Atlantic Owls

Johnell Davis of Gary, Indiana is averaging 13.9 points per game. He had 29 points in the Owls’s 78-70 win over Farleigh Dickinson in the second round.

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Drew Timme of Richardson, Texas is averaging 21.1 points per game. He has 49 points in two March Madness games so far. In the first round, Timme scored 21 points in an 82-70 win over Grand Canyon, and then had 28 points in an exciting 84-81 Wildcats win over Texas Christian University in the second round.

Houston Cougars

Marcus Sasser of Dallas, Texas is averaging 16.1 points per game. In the second round, he scored 22 points in a 81-64 win over Auburn despite battling a groin injury.

Kansas State Wildcats

Keyontae Johnson of Norfolk, Virginia is averaging 17.5 points per game. He has 31 points in two March Madness games so far.

Miami Hurricanes

Isaiah Wong of Piscataway, New Jersey is averaging 16.1 points per game. He had 27 points in round two during an 85-69 win over Indiana.

Michigan State Spartans

Tyson Walker of Westbury, New York is averaging 14.8 points per game. He had 23 points in round two during a 69-60 Michigan State upset win over second ranked Marquette.

Princeton Tigers

Tosan Evbuomwan of Newcastle, England is averaging 14.8 points per game. He has 24 points in two Tigers’s March Madness wins, including 15 points in a first round shocker that saw Princeton stun second-ranked Arizona 59-55.

San Diego State Aztecs

Matt Bradley of San Bernardino, California is averaging 13 points per game. He had 27 points in the last two Aztecs wins.

Tennessee Volunteers

Santiago Vescovi of Montevideo, Uruguay is averaging 12.7 points per game. He had 14 points in round two during a 65-52 win over Duke, a school with a rich college basketball history.

Texas Longhorns

Canadian Marcus Carr of Toronto, Ontario is averaging 15.8 points per game. He has 27 points in the Longhorns’s two March Madness games so far.

Xavier Musketeers

Souley Boum of Oakland, California is averaging 16.5 points per game. He has 31 points in the first two Musketeers wins in 2023 March Madness.